Zimbabwe: Promising Outlook for Food Production

Mukudzei Chingwere, Herald Reporter

Government has announced a first-round crop assessment report for the current agricultural season, indicating a promising outlook for local food production.

This optimistic evaluation highlights the potential for increased yields, which could significantly benefit the nation's food security.

To capitalise on this positive trend, the Government is taking steps to enhance local production of essential farming inputs, particularly fertilisers.

This initiative aims to reduce dependency on imports and ensure that farmers have access to the necessary resources for successful cultivation.

Additionally, the Government is accelerating the Rural Development 8.0 initiative, which focuses on empowering communities through sustainable agricultural practices and improved access to resources.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere announced these developments following yesterday's Cabinet meeting.

He said Cabinet received a comprehensive update on the assessment of crops, livestock, and fisheries, presented by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Masuka.

Dr Muswere said the survey was conducted by ZIMSTAT under a whole-of-Government approach, ensuring a thorough and collaborative assessment of the agricultural landscape.

"Government will create a new institutional arrangement to optimise planning and coordination of cloud seeding activities for enhanced rainfall patterns in Zimbabwe," said Dr Muswere.

"Climate-proofing agriculture at household and national levels will be accelerated through Pfumvudza/Intwasa. Community participation in the strategic grain reserve will be enhanced at community level," he said.

Towards that end, Dr Muswere said Government will accelerate irrigation development to increase functional irrigation capacity from the current 217 000 hectares to the targeted 496 000 hectares through increased private sector participation.

"Government will accelerate the establishment of ward drought mitigation centres to create resilience of communities against future shocks. Government will strengthen the local production of key farming inputs such as fertilisers," said Dr Muswere.

He added that "The Presidential Tick Grease Scheme" will henceforth be appropriately renamed to "Household Tick Management Scheme", while the Rural Development 8.0 intervention will be accelerated to empower communities.

"The Government will accelerate the establishment of the five fingerling production centres at Henderson, Chipinge, Makoholi, Matopo and Lupane," said Dr Muswere.

The area planted under staple cereals that include maize and traditional grains increased during the 2024/2025 season from the targeted 2 520 000 hectares to 2 540 385 hectares, while the planted area is 8.1 percent higher than the 2 349 921 hectares achieved in the 2023/2024 season and above the 2024/2025 target.

Regarding horticulture, Dr Muswere said, there were notable increases in the area planted particularly for blueberry, orange and coffee, while the total area planted marginally increased from 11 952 hectares in the 2023/2024 season to 11 957 in the 2024/2025 season.

"The increases were achieved despite the negative effects of the El Nino-induced drought and the corollary false start to the 2024/2025 season," said Dr Muswere.

"Concerning livestock, the national beef cattle herd grew by 0.4 percent from 5 718 523 in 2023 to 5 741 397 in 2024. The national dairy herd increased by 8.7 percent from 60 398 in 2023 to 65 659 in 2024.

"This resulted in a 15 percent increase in raw milk production to 11 699 440 litres from 99 823 775 litres in 2023. The Presidential Rural Poultry Scheme gained momentum in 2024 with the distribution of 751 408 four-week-old indigenous chicks to beneficiaries compared to 200 161 in 2023."

Dr Masuka noted that the Zimbabwean economy is mainly anchored by agriculture and a positive outlook of the country's agricultural fortunes promises better fortunes for the economy.

He noted that the low growth of the economy last year was due to the El Nino-induced drought and expressed optimism on this year's prospects.

Meanwhile, Dr Muswere said Cabinet received and approved the Policy Review Framework for Audit Committees in Central Government.

He said in the interest of good governance every ministry shall henceforth constitute a board composed of a Minister responsible for the Ministry as Chairperson, Deputy Minister, five non-executive audit committees' members, accounting officer and head of finance.

"The Ministry's Audit Committee shall report to the Ministry board. The Minister responsible for Finance shall be the appointing authority of Audit Committee members," said Dr Muswere.

"The Secretary to Treasury will now be the nominating authority of Four Audit Committee members. The Office of the President and Cabinet shall appoint the Audit Committee for Treasury.

"The Accounting Officer of the Ministry shall nominate one technical member of the Audit Committee who is retired and the legal department of the Ministry will be the secretariat of the Audit Committee."