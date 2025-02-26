Zimbabwe: Caps Utd to Unveil Technical Partner

After going about their business on a low-profile for the most part of the pre-season, giants CAPS United are today set to amplify their preparations for the 2025 Castle Lager Premiership campaign when they announce their official technical partner as well as conduct the official player unveiling ceremony in Harare.

The Green Machine are looking to position themselves as strong contenders after surviving an off-season minor storm that saw some of their key players moving away to rival clubs.

Club chief executive officer Morton Dodzo yesterday said the Green Machine camp was buzzing with excitement ahead of the opening game of the season away to GreenFuel this Saturday.

"We are excited as a club because of the events ahead of us to usher the team into the new season. The club will conduct an official kit and player unveiling ceremony tomorrow (today)," said Dodzo.

"We are also going to announce the technical partner for the kit deal at the same function. We are going to showcase to our fans and other stakeholders the different types of kits that we will use this season.

"Remember we had a similar event last year, so this is slowly becoming an annual event. We are aiming to carry this culture forward because that's the trend world over, and there is a professional touch to it, which bodes well with our philosophy."

It is now an open secret who CAPS United's new technical partner is, as Makepekepe are set to officially unveil one of Zimbabwe's leading sportswear designers and manufacturers, Viego, as their kits supplier.

Makepekepe have been using the Viego-branded wares for their training and player unveiling during the pre-season.

CAPS United are also looking to provide information on the replica jerseys and promotional material.

The Viego brand has been making significant inroads locally over the years and have been dressing another Harare side, Herentals, and champions Simba Bhora.

The unveiling will feature home, away, alternative away, training, and warm-up kits, all of which will have replicas on sale to fans and the public.

There will be an auction for the first two replica jerseys of each type, with further details on availability and purchasing locations to be announced at the launch.

"There will be an auction to find buyers of the first two replica jerseys of each type. We will have some replicas on sale at the event, but the rest will be available in the selected shops and the supporters' branches across the country," the club said in a statement.

Makepekepe are determined to end the Castle Lager Premiership title drought despite losing some of their key players during the off-season break.

They last won the title in 2016, and this year they face extra challenges with the emergence of well-resourced clubs such as Scottland, MWOS, and defending champions Simba Bhora.

Makepekepe have bolstered their squad with over half a dozen players, including Zimbabwe internationals Kundai Benyu and Tanaka Shandirwa.

They have also roped in foreign internationals like Congolese midfielder Love Bissila Mabiala, Ghanaian goalkeeper Stephen Odai Kwaku, and former Namibian Under-23 player Rowen Messy Tjihumba.

Ex-Highlanders midfielder Brighton Manhire, former Dynamos striker Nyasha Chintuli, midfielder Juan Mutudza, and highly rated ex-ZPC Hwange goalkeeper Harmony Nare are among some of the players expected at the unveiling today.

The recruitment drive aims to compensate for the departure of veterans Godknows Murwira, Lot Chiwunga, Ralph Kawondera, and William Manondo.