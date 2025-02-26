Kenya: President Ruto Bids Farewell to Outgoing Indonesian Ambassador Saripudin

26 February 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — President William Ruto has reaffirmed Kenya's commitment to strengthening diplomatic and economic ties with Indonesia.

Speaking following a farewell meeting with outgoing Indonesian Ambassador to Kenya, Dr. Mohamed Hery Saripudin, at State House, Mombasa, President Ruto highlighted the growing partnership between the two nations and its potential to drive economic growth and job creation.

"Kenya and Indonesia enjoy strong diplomatic relations, and we are committed to deepening our strategic partnerships for shared prosperity," President Ruto said.

He pointed out that Indonesia remains a key partner in expanding investment opportunities.

President Ruto singled out renewable energy, edible oils--especially palm oil--and seaweed production sectors as some of the main areas of focus.

"These sectors hold immense potential for job creation, industrial growth, and sustainable development," he said.

During the meeting, President Ruto expressed gratitude to Ambassador Saripudin for his contributions in strengthening bilateral ties during his tenure and wished him well in his future endeavors

