Kenya: Boehringer, Meds Partner to Expand Diabetes, Hypertension Treatment.

Nairobi — Boehringer Ingelheim, the Germany-based research-driven biopharmaceutical company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kenya's Mission for Essential Drugs and Supplies (MEDS) to expand the reach of its 'Access to Healthcare' program.

The agreement aims to improve access to affordable treatments for patients with type 2 diabetes and hypertension while reinforcing local healthcare infrastructure through targeted collaborations.

The initiative, first launched in Kenya in September 2022, is part of Boehringer Ingelheim's broader strategy to bridge healthcare gaps in emerging markets.

It provides medical treatments at subsidized prices, supports patient adherence to medication, and partners with local health institutions to enhance disease management.

The program, which the company plans to scale across the region, has already engaged more than 200 physicians, enrolled over 1,500 patients, and partnered with 15 healthcare facilities in Kenya.

Chronic diseases remain a growing burden in Kenya, with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) accounting for an estimated 27% of all deaths.

As healthcare costs rise, affordability and accessibility remain critical challenges, particularly for patients in low- and middle-income segments.

Beyond providing subsidized medication, Boehringer Ingelheim and MEDS will work to raise awareness about type 2 diabetes and hypertension through community outreach and public health campaigns.

The partnership underscores the growing role of private-sector healthcare players in addressing systemic gaps in African health markets.

"At Boehringer Ingelheim, we believe that access to quality healthcare is a fundamental right," said Derek O'Leary, Regional Managing Director at Boehringer Ingelheim for India, the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (IMETA), during the signing ceremony in Nairobi.

"Our 'Access to Healthcare' program is designed to bridge the gap for underserved communities, ensuring that patients receive life-saving treatments at subsidized costs. This partnership with MEDS is a game-changer in our mission to combat the growing burden of non-communicable diseases in Kenya. By working together, we are delivering hope, improving lives, and building a more resilient healthcare system for the future to transform lives for generations."

Boehringer Ingelheim has positioned its sustainable healthcare initiatives within the framework of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The company's Head of Sustainable Development for Generations in IMETA, Hale Asikoglu-Erkol, emphasized the need for long-term investment and strategic alliances in emerging markets.

"Boehringer Ingelheim's 'Sustainable Development for Generations' framework incorporates initiatives we have been implementing for many years aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. We believe that sustainable healthcare solutions require long-term commitment, strategic partnerships, and a deep understanding of local needs. The MoU with MEDS will help us in our ambition to expand access to healthcare for people in underserved communities and enable a healthier, sustainable, and more equitable future for patients in Kenya."

For MEDS, a leading not-for-profit supplier of essential medicines and medical supplies in Kenya, the partnership aligns with its goal of strengthening access to quality healthcare, particularly for low-income patients.

Dr. Stephen Kigera, speaking on behalf of MEDS Management, noted: "At MEDS, we are committed to providing underserved communities in Kenya with medications that will improve their health outcomes. Through this partnership, we hope to be able to provide eligible type 2 diabetes and hypertension patients with the latest innovations in treatment from Boehringer Ingelheim. We also hope to raise awareness of these diseases to encourage early diagnosis and treatment in efforts to preserve quality of life for patients in Kenya."

Boehringer Ingelheim's broader strategy under its Sustainable Development for Generations framework includes a commitment to expanding healthcare access for 50 million people in underserved communities by 2030.

The company has earmarked €35 billion for investment in healthcare innovation and research to tackle NCDs and an additional €250 million for partnerships to combat emerging infectious diseases.

With Africa facing a dual burden of communicable and non-communicable diseases, such collaborations between global pharmaceutical firms and local healthcare organizations are becoming increasingly crucial.

For Boehringer Ingelheim, the partnership with MEDS represents an opportunity to scale its market presence while addressing critical public health challenges in Kenya.