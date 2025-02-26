Kenya: 700 Young Women Trained for Global Hospitality Jobs

Nairobi — At least 700 young women in Nairobi's top hospitality institutions have received training on emerging market trends, career mentorship, and global job opportunities through an outreach program.

The one-week event, hosted by Alliad in partnership with Evolvin' Women, equipped students from Boma International Hospitality College, Amboseli Institute, Cascade, and the International Hotel and Tourism Institute with skills and confidence for international careers.

Alliad HR consultant Joyce Mwangi highlighted that the company provided a strategic grant to expand the program's reach, aligning with its mission to drive social and economic impact.

"We believe in empowering individuals with resources and opportunities to build successful careers. These events create real, lasting change by opening doors for women in Kenya and beyond," Alliad HR stated.

Evolvin' Women's CEO, Assia Riccio, emphasized that the collaboration will not only train but also create a pipeline for young women to thrive in global careers.

Uzma Noor, HR Manager at DoubleTree by Hilton JBR, underscored the initiative's role in shaping careers, fostering empowerment, and creating a ripple effect of positive change.

The partnership aims to reach 400 more women, furthering the impact of education and employment in emerging markets.