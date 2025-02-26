Kenya: Ministry of Water Requests Extra Sh12.29bn From Parliament

Nairobi — 25 - Ministry of Water, Sanitation, and Irrigation has petitioned Parliament for an additional Sh12.29 billion to bridge the budgetary deficit.

This includes Sh1.596 billion for recurrent expenses and Sh 10.701 billion for development projects.

Principal Secretaries Julius Korir and Ephantus Kimotho, appearing before the National Assembly's Departmental Committee on Blue Economy, Water, and Irrigation regarding the 2025 Budget Policy Statement, highlighted a significant funding shortfall, with resource requirements for the fiscal year 2025/2026 amounting to Sh50.749 billion against a proposed allocation of Sh18.863 billion, resulting in a deficit of Sh31.886 billion.

The Ministry has also advocated for exemptions for key programs with high budget absorption rates and those nearing completion during budget rationalization processes, approval of the Land Reclamation Bill once tabled in the National Assembly, and increased funding for programs combating climate change effects.

"The state Department requests the support of this committee on the following issues; consideration for an additional Kshs. 12,297 million being the gross budgetary deficit as follows; recurrent Kshs. 1,596 million, development Kshs. 10,701 million," read the presentation in part.

"Exemption to be given to key programs and projects with high budget absorption rates and those nearing completion during the budget rationalization process. This is to ensure a high projects' completion rate by the sector."

According to the ministry, the recurrent budget faces a gap of Sh342 million, with requirements at Sh1.761 billion against an allocation of Sh1.419 billion.

The development budget is more severely impacted, showing a shortfall of Sh31.544 billion comprising a Sh25.617 billion deficit in government funding and Sh5.927 billion in development partner funding.

The Ministry contends that this funding gap poses challenges to ongoing and planned projects, potentially leading to delays, stalling, and accumulation of pending bills.

It has identified several challenges, including unexpected budget cuts, exchequer delays, high land compensation costs, low uptake of developed irrigation infrastructure by farmers, inadequate implementation of irrigation regulations at the county level, and the adverse effects of climate change, such as frequent droughts and floods.