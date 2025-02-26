Kenya Air Force, Royal Air Force Discuss Strengthening Aviation Co-Operation, Pilot Training

Nairobi — The Kenya Air Force (KAF) on Tuesday hosted a delegation from the Royal Air Force's Central Flying School (CFS), led by the Commandant, Group Captain David Flyn.

The visitors were received by the Commander KAF, Major General Fatuma Ahmed.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) said in a statement Wednesday that the visit focused on deepening aviation training cooperation between the two forces, fostering stronger ties and enhancing pilot training programs.

During the visit, KDF disclosed that four pilot instructors were awarded certificates after successfully completing the Qualified Pilot Instructors Course at CFS.

"This milestone marked a significant step forward in enhancing aviation training collaboration between KAF and CFS," KDF stated.

The newly certified instructors were Major Robert Yegon and Major Stephen Kayaa, who received the Qualified Helicopter Instructor (QHI) certificates, and Major Clifford Mutiria along with Captain Sharo Ngeywo, who were awarded Qualified Flying Instructor (QFI) certificates.

KDF stated that the achievements reflect KAF's commitment to excellence in aviation training and its strong partnership with the CFS.

"The comprehensive training and evaluation process at CFS ensures that graduates meet the highest standards of instructional expertise, which are essential for modern flight operations," KDF noted.

The certified instructors are expected to mentor the next generation of pilots for various government agencies in Kenya and across East Africa.

Their skills are expected to significantly enhance the quality and safety of flight training programs.

KDF pointed out that the continued collaboration between KAF and CFS has also facilitated the exchange of best practices, further improving the professionalism and efficiency of KAF's flight operations.

Also present at the event were the Deputy Commander of the Kenya Air Force Force, Brigadier Samuel Kipkorir, Base Commander Moi Air Base, Brigadier Benard Oluoch, Principal Staff Officers from KAF Headquarters, and members of the CFS delegation.