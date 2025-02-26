Uganda: Three Nominated for Kawempe North By-Election Amid Farcical Scenes

The Electoral Commission has so far nominated three candidates for the upcoming Kawempe North by-election out of the 13 who picked forms.

The confirmed candidates are independent Hanifa Karadi, who has been assigned the clock as her election symbol, former personal assistant to the late Muhammad Sseggirinya, Alex Luswa Luwemba, and lawyer Elrias Nalukoola of the National Unity Platform.

Nalukoola's nomination was marked by tension and that descended into farcical scenes after he was initially barred from accessing the Electoral Commission offices, with security officials insisting that his scheduled nomination time of 11am had not yet arrived.

The situation escalated when National Unity Platform (NUP) Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya intervened, inquiring about the nomination process after Nalukoola's official election agent was allegedly abducted.

Security at the Electoral Commission headquarters has been tightened, with counterterrorism police and military personnel deployed to prevent potential disturbances.

Ms Karadi, expressing confidence in her candidacy, promised to serve the people of Kawempe diligently.

"The clock is my symbol. It signifies that the time is now for Kawempe to receive its fair share of government services," she declared.

Luswa condemned what he termed as intimidation and the arrest of fellow aspirants, warning that continued interference could lead to an election boycott.

"If security operatives do not stop the abductions, arrests, and kidnaps of our supporters, we shall ask the people to boycott the election because it will not be free and fair," he said.

Nalukoola, whose nomination process was marred by security concerns, accused authorities of deliberately frustrating his candidacy.

He claimed that he had to sleep away from home to avoid arrest, only for his agent to be taken instead.

"Security has arrested and kidnapped our people. They even attempted to surround the hotel where I slept. Why would they fear NUP in just a by-election? They are stampeding democracy instead of protecting it," Nalukoola said.

Meanwhile, confusion surrounded the nomination of Uganda Federal Alliance (UFA) candidate Fahad Kayondo after the party leadership disowned him.

Returning officer Henry Makabayi confirmed that UFA had officially written to the Commission requesting that Kayondo not be considered their representative.

"Now the only window he has is to contest as an independent," Makabayi said.

The Electoral Commission is continuing with the nomination process, with more candidates expected to be verified.