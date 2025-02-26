Uganda: Chinese Companies Awarded Shs107.2bn Contracts to Construct Wakiso Road Network

Government has awarded contracts worth shs107.2 billion to two Chinese companies to construct roads within Wakiso district.

According to the Under Secretary Ministry of Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs Monica Edemachu the 6.5 Kisozi- Kitemu , Naggalabi spar road project to be constructed under the World Bank funded Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area Urban Development Program will be handled by China Railway Seventh Group.

This contract is worth shs41 billion.

"The contractor is going to construct the road in 18 months. We expect that within this period the contract will be completed," Edemachu said.

"So far the only entity where we are yet to sign contracts and they are at evaluation stage is Mukono district local government. Flagship projects were in Kira and Mukono Municipalities. The progress so far is okay. We are hopeful within those 18 months, our construction works will be concluded."

On the other side, Chongqing International Construction Corporation (CICO) was awarded a shs66.2 billion contract to upgrade a 12-kilometer Bukasa - Ssentema - Kakiri road project in Wakiso district.

This is the second road construction project that government is giving a green light in Wakiso district in a month's time .

The first contract was signed on February, 13, 2025 to rehabilitate Bukasa- Sentema - Kakiri road.

Speaking at the event , Wakiso Resident District Commissioner Justine Mbabazi urged contractors to ensure that during the execution of the project , they award employment to the residents of the areas where the roads are going to be constructed.

"We don't want to see people from other areas working on these projects, make sure you employ youth in Wakiso to help address the problem of unemployment" said Mbabazi.

She also pledged to offer security to the contractors during execution of the programme.

The Under Secretary Ministry of Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs urged locals to cooperate with the contractors to ensure the project robust.

"In one way or the other, we are going to inconvenience people but the truth is that people have complained about potholes and imagined government is not working. Now we have come up with a robust program to ensure construction of roads. We believe, after two or three years there will be an improved Kampala Metropolitan."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Transport Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The contracts are part of the $566 million (Shs2.1 trillion) Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area Urban Development Programme (GKMA-UDP) funded by the World Bank Group.

The beneficiaries include KCCA, Entebbe, Kira, Makindye-Ssabagabo, Mukono and Nansana municipalities as well as Mukono, Mpigi and Wakiso district local governments.

The program will be financed through a $566 million (Shs2.1 trillion) from the International Development Association (IDA) of the World Bank Group.