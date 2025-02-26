Uganda: Oil Seed Project Struggles in Fourth Year Amid Procurement and Logistical Setbacks

The National Oil Seed Project (NOSP), a Ministry of Agriculture initiative aimed at boosting oil seed production in 81 districts, is facing mounting challenges in its fourth year, raising concerns about its ability to meet its objectives.

Procurement irregularities, logistical delays, and gaps in farmer support have disrupted key project activities, threatening its effectiveness.

A major setback was the cancellation of a Shs47.5 billion procurement process by the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA), which was meant to secure private service providers to deliver extension services alongside the National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO) and Makerere University (MUK).

This cancellation has disrupted the supply of certified seeds, leaving sunflower, groundnut, and sesame farmers without access to improved varieties, while only soya bean farmers have received certified seeds.

Delays in disbursing research funds to NARO and MUK have further stalled seed variety development.

Logistical hurdles have also slowed progress. The distribution of agricultural inputs has taken between 30 and 60 days--well beyond the target of 30 days before planting--leading to disruptions in planting schedules.

Compounding this issue is a scarcity of Local Seed Businesses capable of supplying certified seeds, limiting farmers' access to quality planting material.

The project has also struggled to educate farmers on climate-smart agricultural practices. Limited sensitization on techniques such as the use of resistant seed varieties, timely planting, and irrigation has hindered efforts to improve productivity.

Meanwhile, an outbreak of webworm in the 2023B and 2024A seasons severely affected soya bean farmers, with inadequate follow-up support from MUK, leaving them vulnerable to further losses.

Further concerns stem from the failure to execute ten key procurements worth Shs11.3 billion, despite funds being allocated.

These procurements--including weather stations, consultancies, and vehicles for monitoring and supervision--are essential for tracking project progress and providing support to farmers.

Without them, the project's capacity to address emerging challenges is severely weakened.

The cumulative effect of these issues raises serious doubts about the NOSP's performance.

If procurement inefficiencies, logistical delays, and inadequate farmer support persist, the project may require costly extensions, placing further strain on public resources.

A thorough review of management and implementation strategies is urgently needed to prevent losses for farmers and ensure the project fulfills its role in strengthening Uganda's oil seed sector.