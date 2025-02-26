Uganda: NUP Resumes Leadership School Classes Despite Security Raid

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has resumed operations at its School of Leadership in Kamwokya, days after a joint security raid disrupted activities and left several materials confiscated.

NUP Secretary General, Lewis Rubongoya, announced the development in a post on X, stating that despite the intimidation, classes resumed on Monday with learners showing resilience. He particularly commended Alex Rovans Lwanyaga, who, despite being detained and allegedly tortured, returned to teach his class of elected leaders just hours after his release.

"When you're driven by passion for a better country, nothing can stop you!" Rubongoya stated, reinforcing the party's stance on perseverance.

The raid, which took place last week, saw security operatives storm NUP offices, including the School of Leadership, where they allegedly destroyed property and confiscated educational materials, including textbooks.

The government has yet to issue a comprehensive statement on the operation, but NUP leaders have condemned the act as an attempt to stifle political education within the party.

Police noted through the search, they had collected several exhibits which will be used the case they are following.

Despite the crackdown, the opposition party remains defiant, emphasising its commitment to training its members and preparing them for leadership roles.

The School of Leadership, launched as part of NUP's capacity-building efforts, has been running training sessions for its members, particularly elected leaders.