Rwanda: Peace Cup - Gorilla FC Coach Kirasa Ready to Battle Rayon in Quarterfinals

Wednesday, February 26

Police FC vs AS Kigali 3pm

Rayon Sports vs Gorilla FC 6pm

Gorilla FC head coach Alain Kirasa has said that his side is ready to give Rayon Sports a tough challenge when the two teams face off in the first leg of the Peace Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday, February 26 at Kigali Pele Stadium.

Gorilla qualified for the quarterfinals after eliminating City Boys on the away goal rule in the round of 16 and Kirasa hopes to maintain the form against Rayon.

"We have to be ready for every game ahead of us, and we will fight with all we have to win the game. But if we fail to; the least we can settle for is a draw," he said.

"Rayon Sports have always proved to be tough opponents, but the morale and determination (from my players) to accomplish the mission is there. And, that's a good starting point," he added

Elsewhere, holders Police FC will face AS Kigali, who eliminated Vision with a 2-1 aggregate score, in the quarter-finals.