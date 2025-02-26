Rwanda: Skol Brewery Ltd At 15 - a Milestone of Growth, Innovation and Impact in Rwanda

On February 25, 2025, SKOL Brewery Ltd (SBL) celebrated its remarkable 15-year journey in Rwanda, marking a milestone in growth, innovation, and community impact.

The celebration brought together business leaders, government officials, community members, and the brewery's employees for a day of reflection and recognition.

Attendees enjoyed a guided tour of the brewery, witnessing firsthand the state-of-the-art brewing process and sustainability efforts that have been integral to SKOL Brewery Ltd.'s success.

Throughout its 15 years, SKOL Brewery has introduced iconic brands like SKOL Malt, SKOL Lager, Virunga Beer, Panache, Maltona, and the country's first bottled water in returnable glass bottles, Virunga Water.

With a workforce of over 570 employees and a wide-reaching supply chain, the brewery continues to contribute significantly to Rwanda's economy through job creation, tax revenues, and export growth.

The 15 years' celebration also honoured long-standing distributors who have played a role in SBL's growth, celebrating their invaluable contributions to the company's success.

Thibault Relecom, SKOL Brewery Ltd. shareholder, reflected on the company's remarkable 15-year journey during the anniversary celebration, recalling the early days when SKOL Brewery began its operations in 2009, and entering a market dominated by a local brewery was challenging.

"We had a bold vision to build something lasting in the market, and little did we know that SKOL would grow into a symbol of quality and innovation, which we did particularly with the launch of SKOL Malt, the first 100% malt beer in Rwanda," he said.

Relecom also acknowledged the invaluable contributions of SKOL Brewery's employees, adding that every individual plays a role in the brewery's success, highlighting SBL's broader impact in supporting employees.

The General Manager of SKOL Brewery Ltd. Eric Gilson, expressed great pride and gratitude during the company's 15th anniversary celebration, reflecting on the journey so far and the collective success.

He acknowledged the significant contributions of the Rwandan authorities, distributors, financial institutions, employees, and shareholders, noting that their unwavering support has been crucial to SKOL Brewery's growth.

"This milestone is a testament to our shared success, built on trust, mutual respect, and a common vision for economic development, and with what we have achieved I believe there is so much more to do in the next 15 years to come," he noted.

He highlighted the company's efforts to support Rwanda's push against single-use plastics and its contributions to local sports development.

"We look forward to strengthening our partnership, embracing innovation, and continuing to contribute to Rwanda's industrial and economic growth," he added.

Alice Kamanzi, who has worked at SKOL Brewery for the past 15 years, highlighted the company's growth and its treatment of employees, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, while also acknowledging the decision of the investor to put their faith in Rwanda.

"I have seen this company grow, and honestly, I don't think the investor knew it would become this big. Even when many businesses were struggling, SKOL Brewery didn't let us go. They kept paying us on time and ensured we were taken care of, which meant a lot. I cannot forget how they believed in this country and invested here. It made a difference," she said.