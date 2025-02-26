Rwanda: MPs Want Hitches in Country's Social Protection Programme Addressed

The Lower Chamber of Parliament has highlighted concerns regarding the implementation of Vision Umurenge Programme (VUP), citing delays in payments, insufficient wages, and limited access to loans, as key issues affecting beneficiaries.

While presenting a report to the plenary session, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament in charge of Parliamentary Affairs, MP Beline Uwineza, acknowledged the impact of VUP in uplifting vulnerable citizens but emphasised that challenges remain, and they need to be addressed.

"The VUP programme has played a crucial role in improving the livelihoods of those with low financial capacity. Many beneficiaries have moved from extreme poverty to a more stable economic situation," Uwineza said.

"The loans provided under this programme have enabled individuals to create jobs and improve their standard of living."

However, she noted that discussions with responsible authorities and citizens revealed several issues that need to be addressed.

"Some beneficiaries raised concerns that the daily wages they receive are too low compared to the rising market prices. Others reported delays in salary payments," she said.

Additionally, the report found that some workers under the VUP programme are required to travel long distances to job sites, while others only receive short-term employment opportunities, limiting their chances of escaping poverty permanently.

"There are workers who only get employment for a few days in a year, making it difficult for them to generate sustainable income. Some also lack the necessary equipment to perform their duties effectively," Uwineza explained.

Limited access to VUP loans was another major concern raised. Beneficiaries who wish to apply for financial support often face delays due to unpaid loans from previous borrowers.

"The issue is that this loan system operates like a revolving fund, where repayments from past beneficiaries are used to lend to new applicants. However, when previous loans are not repaid on time, it creates bottlenecks, preventing new beneficiaries from accessing financial support."