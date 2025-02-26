South Africa: Police Management Responds to Reports On Social Media

press release

POTCHEFSTROOM — The South African Police Service (SAPS) management in North West is still experiencing situations where some members of the community report cases or lodge complaints on or through social media and other communication platforms.

In a recent incident, a complaint was published on Zeerust Nuus with allegations that Swartruggens police permitted a group of approximately 80 people to load cattle from a farm without the owner's consent. As a matter of fact, this matter was never reported to the police, although the group was spotted outside the police station.

We would also like to indicate that the District and Provincial management have intervened. As a result, a case has been opened, and investigations into the matter are underway.

A humble appeal is made to anyone who feels dissatisfied when they visit or after visiting our police stations or units to use available channels. Among others, station or unit management, or the District or Provincial Commissioner can be engaged. We also have a Service Complaint number: 082 856 0995 that can be called to lodge a complaint.

Police in the Province cannot condone a situation where people decide to ignore the existing processes and resort to social media, where they hardly get assistance. If it means taking steps, that will definitely be effected.