Rwanda: Kigali to UK - It's Unreasonable to Expect Rwanda to Compromise Its National Security

The UK government announced a series of punitive measures on Tuesday, February 25, including suspending high-level attendance at events hosted by the Rwandan government, limiting trade promotion activities, and halting direct bilateral financial aid.

The Rwandan government has condemned the UK decision to slap Kigali with sanctions, saying it is unreasonable for Rwanda to compromise its national security and the safety of its citizens.

The sanctions are aimed at addressing the ongoing conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where the UK has taken a clear stance against Rwanda.

The sanctions also extend to the suspension of future defence training assistance and a review of export licenses for the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), in a move widely seen as a response to the military actions in DR Congo's eastern region.

These measures follow recent military offensives by the M23 rebel group and the RDF, including the capture of key cities such as Goma and Bukavu.

The UK Foreign Secretary has expressed that the UK sees no military solution to the conflict, framing these actions as violations of DR Congo's sovereignty.

Rwanda, however, has consistently denied direct involvement in the conflict, emphasizing that it has been forced to defend itself against aggression from its much larger neighbor.

In its statement, Rwanda sharply criticised the UK's decision, arguing that the punitive measures do nothing to alleviate the suffering of DR Congo's population or contribute to a sustainable resolution.

The Rwandan government specifically pointed to the lack of accountability for DR Congo government's actions, including the ongoing bombing of Banyamulenge villages in South Kivu.

Rwanda stressed that by failing to hold DR Congo accountable, international efforts are inadvertently prolonging the conflict and the suffering of civilians.

"The UK government's actions are regrettable and unreasonable," the statement by Rwanda's foreign ministry reads.

"Rwanda will continue to insist on security guarantees, which DR Congo and the international community have so far been unwilling or unable to provide."

Kigali insisted that the Kinshasa administration has a lot more to answer for than any other party within DR Congo itself and in the region.

"They get away with all manner of violations for reasons that are obvious to all," Rwanda said.

"Consistently not holding the Government of DR Congo accountable for repeated attacks on its own citizens, including the ongoing indiscriminate bombing of Banyamulenge villages in South Kivu, encourages Kinshasa to double down on a military path, prolonging the conflict and the suffering of civilians."

Rwanda said its commitment to working with regional partners remains firm, with the country emphasising its ongoing participation in the African-led mediation process aimed at resolving the crisis.

This process, which has received support from the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), continues to face challenges, with no lasting agreement yet reached.

While Rwanda stands by its position on security, the UK has maintained its sanctions, pledging to coordinate with international partners for additional measures if necessary.

As Rwanda faces growing international scrutiny, the government has called on the global community to support efforts for a peaceful, negotiated solution to the conflict.

The escalating situation in eastern DR Congo, where nearly one million people have been displaced by the violence, has sparked increased international humanitarian efforts.

The UK has pledged £14.6 million in additional aid, but the region remains deeply divided, with political, military, and economic factors complicating any potential resolution.

This latest diplomatic exchange marks a continuing deterioration in relations between Rwanda and Western powers, underscoring the challenges of addressing the ongoing conflict in DR Congo.

While Rwanda calls for greater recognition of its security concerns, the international community is left grappling with the complex dynamics of the region and the urgent need for a lasting peace agreement.