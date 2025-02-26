South Africa: All Dressed Up With Nowhere to Go - Record Matric Pass Rate, but Limited Space At Universities

25 February 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Michael Le Cordeur

While we are all proud of the class of 2024 with their record matric results, this does not mean we have a faultless education system.

Listen to this article 10 min Listen to this article 10 min Is this historically excellent pass rate achieved by the matric class of 2024 the result of excellent tuition in an improved education system or is it a matter of the class of 2024 being well coached? This is the question I ask myself.

I am on record that I predicted an 84% pass rate. After the announcement of the results, I was approached for numerous radio and television interviews. Repeatedly the first question was: are these results for real?

First the short answer: Yes, the results are legitimate. They were endorsed by Umalusi, and Prof Yunus Ballim and his council are highly respected. In Nguni the word Umalusi means "shepherd", meaning that the body supervises the matric examination and ensures that all is above board. Parents and all those who still doubt: the pass rate of the 2024 matrics is a historical best. They gave the correct answers 87 times out of 100.

For the longer answer, I had to do an in-depth study of the results. I had to (wanted to) align them also with the Timms and Pirls studies. We dare not see the matric results...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.