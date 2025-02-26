South Africa: All Dressed Up With Nowhere to Go - Record Matric Pass Rate, but Limited Space At Universities

While we are all proud of the class of 2024 with their record matric results, this does not mean we have a faultless education system.

Listen to this article 10 min Listen to this article 10 min Is this historically excellent pass rate achieved by the matric class of 2024 the result of excellent tuition in an improved education system or is it a matter of the class of 2024 being well coached? This is the question I ask myself.

I am on record that I predicted an 84% pass rate. After the announcement of the results, I was approached for numerous radio and television interviews. Repeatedly the first question was: are these results for real?

First the short answer: Yes, the results are legitimate. They were endorsed by Umalusi, and Prof Yunus Ballim and his council are highly respected. In Nguni the word Umalusi means "shepherd", meaning that the body supervises the matric examination and ensures that all is above board. Parents and all those who still doubt: the pass rate of the 2024 matrics is a historical best. They gave the correct answers 87 times out of 100.

For the longer answer, I had to do an in-depth study of the results. I had to (wanted to) align them also with the Timms and Pirls studies. We dare not see the matric results...