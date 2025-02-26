Sudan: Japan Deepens Its Support to Emergency Health and Border Management in Sudan

press release

Port Sudan- The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has received a crucial contribution of USD 1.5 million this week from the Government of Japan to implement urgently needed response to Sudan's rapidly worsening health situation and support humanitarian border management.

Sudan is currently facing the world's largest displacement crisis, with the humanitarian situation deteriorating to catastrophic levels. Overcrowded and unsanitary gathering areas for displaced people have become breeding grounds for deadly disease outbreaks, including cholera, malaria, dengue, and measles.

A cholera outbreak was declared in August 2024, and by early January 2025, over 51,300 cases had been confirmed across 11 states, resulting in more than 1,350 associated deaths. Kassala and Gedaref states are experiencing the highest burden of this outbreak.

"In these difficult and challenging times, when the people of Sudan are confronting unprecedented hardship, the Government of Japan continues its support, enabling us to deliver essential humanitarian assistance where it is most desperately needed," said Mohamed Refaat, IOM Sudan Chief of Mission.

The healthcare infrastructure is in dire straits, with 70 - 80 percent of health facilities in conflict-affected areas either non-functional or overwhelmed. An estimated 65 percent of the population lacks access to adequate healthcare.

With this support, IOM will enhance life-saving healthcare services, accelerate responses to disease outbreaks, and strengthen humanitarian border management to ensure safe and dignified crossings for people on the move. The initiative will focus on the most vulnerable populations, particularly those displaced by conflict in Gedaref, Northern, and West Darfur states.

Kentaro Mizuuchi, Chargé d'Affaires of Japan to Sudan stated: "Japan has long been committed to supporting initiatives that address Sudan's critical healthcare crisis. In line with the IOM's efforts to deliver life-saving healthcare services, this project aims to meet the urgent needs of Sudanese communities, especially in light of widespread displacement and the growing risk of infectious disease outbreaks. The country's inadequate healthcare infrastructure has worsened the suffering of many, making it crucial for Japan to step forward and help alleviate the hardships faced by the Sudanese people."

The project will optimize resource utilization, empower local actors, and promote sustainable solutions. IOM will collaborate closely with the Federal and State Ministries of Health, Immigration Authorities, humanitarian stakeholders active in the country, and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for the implementation of the project.

