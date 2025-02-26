Africa: More Woes for Zimbabwe, Africa As UK, Netherlands Announce Cuts On Aid Fund

PRESSURE to deliver is expected to mount on Zimbabwe and other African governments following decisions by the United Kingdom (UK) and Netherlands to significantly cut international aid, in moves that could impact health, education and development sectors.

Described as a 'painful choice,' funding to UKAID will now be cut to 0.3% of the country's GDP from 0.5% so as to finance a yearly increase of £13.4 billion in military funding.

The decision, announced by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer seeks to create enough funds for increased expenditure of the former colonial power's defence.

Meant to ensure Britain is adequately funded to respond to Russian President Vladimir Putin, cutting of the aid budget comes barely a month after American President Donald Trump all but stopped USAID operations across the globe.

The absence of USAID and UKAID could halt operations in the health and education sectors.

"That is not an announcement I am happy to make," Starmer said in Parliament.

"We will do everything we can to return to a world where that is not the case, and rebuild a capability on development, but at times like this the defence and security of the British people must always come first.

"That is the number one priority of this government."

Russia is currently locked in a war with Ukraine following the latter's decision to join America's group of allies, NATO.

Putin threw northern Europe into war in protest, arguing agreements entered into at the end of the cold war for NATO and the European Union (EU) not to expand eastwards were not being respected.

According to the UK government's official website, UKAID was supposed to help over two million women and babies "access essential maternal and neo-natal healthcare, whilst supporting the government of Zimbabwe to prepare for future epidemics and pandemics."

Despite not being a member, Zimbabwe has benefitted over £31 million from the UK's Commonwealth Office (FCDO) between 2024 and 2025.

Over a million women and children have accessed UKAID funded or maintained hospitals and clinics across the country, with more notable investments across Africa's health sector.

It has also deposited cash to millions who are at risk of hunger.

Across the globe, over 9.8 million have been assisted, directly or through civil society organisations (CSO's) since funding to UKAID started in 2014.

Netherlands, which has always been a key funder of various sectors within Zimbabwe's waning economy, said Tuesday, whatever programme they fund should now benefit them directly.

"All the programmes we fund must contribute directly to our own interests: promoting trade, enhancing security and reducing migration," said the Netherlands Minister for Foreign Trade and Development, Reinette Klever.

Funds, initially earmarked for CSOs will, according to Klever, be redirected to North Africa and the Middle East where they will be used to strengthen security, prevent people from moving to Netherlands and seeking asylum there.

Zimbabwean, and most African health institutions are generally poorly funded. Their education sector also thrives on the benevolence of Western development partners.