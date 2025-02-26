South Africa: Woman in Court for Claiming On Behalf of Ghost Employees

press release

Ntsebeng Marygold Moji (38) appeared before the Phuthaditjhaba Magistrates Court on 25 February 2025 on charges of fraud and money laundering.

Allegations levelled against her are that she applied on behalf of 16 people purported to be working for her company. This was done at the height of Covid-19 when employers and workers turned to the Department of Employment and Labour for relief. Over R178 000 was paid into her business account. However, it later surfaced that none of the individuals appearing on her application worked for her.

Serious Commercial Crime Investigation detectives of the Hawks in Bethlehem approached the court with evidence of her alleged crimes. A resultant warrant for her arrest was authorised. On 25 February 2025, Moji was arrested and processed to appear in court on the same day. She was released on R5 000 bail to appear in the Bethlehem Magistrates Court on 7 March 2025.