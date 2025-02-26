South Africa: Cable Theft Accused Sentenced to 15 Years Imprisonment

press release

EASTERN CAPE — Mthozami Thukwayo (67) was sentenced by Molteno Regional court on 21 February 2025 for charges of damage to essential infrastructure and theft of copper cables.

Thukwayo was arrested in a joint operation by Queenstown Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Molteno SAPS, LCRC, K9 Unit, Queenstown Flying Squard, Transnet Manager and Technician.

On 21 February 2022, a multi-disciplinary team responded on information about a Toyota single cab bakkie that was suspected to have been transporting copper cables around Molteno area. Information received resulted to immediately conduct a stop and search roadblock in order to intercept the aforesaid motor vehicle. As said vehicle approached the roadblock, it was stopped and searched. Upon searching, the joint team recovered metres of copper cables at the back of the vehicle with an estimated value of R110 000.

The vehicle had one occupant who was the driver and who introduced himself as Thukwayo. He was arrested on the spot and charged accordingly for damage to essential infrastructure as well possession of copper cables.

Thukwayo appeared in court the following day of his arrest and remanded in custody for a longer period. After several bail application attempts, he was eventually released on R2000 bail.

Thukwayo made numerous court appearances until his sentencing by Molteno Regional court on 21 February 2025. He was sentenced to undergo 15 years direct imprisonment with no option of fine.