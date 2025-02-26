South Africa: Cable Theft Accused Sentenced to 15 Years Imprisonment

26 February 2025
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

EASTERN CAPE — Mthozami Thukwayo (67) was sentenced by Molteno Regional court on 21 February 2025 for charges of damage to essential infrastructure and theft of copper cables.

Thukwayo was arrested in a joint operation by Queenstown Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Molteno SAPS, LCRC, K9 Unit, Queenstown Flying Squard, Transnet Manager and Technician.

On 21 February 2022, a multi-disciplinary team responded on information about a Toyota single cab bakkie that was suspected to have been transporting copper cables around Molteno area. Information received resulted to immediately conduct a stop and search roadblock in order to intercept the aforesaid motor vehicle. As said vehicle approached the roadblock, it was stopped and searched. Upon searching, the joint team recovered metres of copper cables at the back of the vehicle with an estimated value of R110 000.

The vehicle had one occupant who was the driver and who introduced himself as Thukwayo. He was arrested on the spot and charged accordingly for damage to essential infrastructure as well possession of copper cables.

Thukwayo appeared in court the following day of his arrest and remanded in custody for a longer period. After several bail application attempts, he was eventually released on R2000 bail.

Thukwayo made numerous court appearances until his sentencing by Molteno Regional court on 21 February 2025. He was sentenced to undergo 15 years direct imprisonment with no option of fine.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.