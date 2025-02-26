Luanda — Angola on Monday called for intellectual honesty and the duty to recognize the current crisis in the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS).

This was expressed by the Secretary of State for International Cooperation and Angolan Communities, Domingos Viera Lopes, during an extraordinary meeting of the Angola calls for recognition of crisis in OACPS Council of Ministers held virtually.

Domingos Viera Lopes said that the current situation reveals serious deficiencies of various kinds, expressing the need to reform the Organization in order to strengthen cooperation relations between member countries and partner organizations, especially the European Union (EU), thus avoiding the risk of compromising its credibility.

The Angolan official took the opportunity to congratulate the Group of Ambassadors on Crisis Management for the comprehensive and pertinent recommendations presented to contain the current crisis and avoid institutional failure.

Chaired by Hon. Pholile Dlamini-Shakantu, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Eswatini and Chairperson of OACPS Council of Ministers, the meeting aimed to assess the report of the Extraordinary Meeting of the Bureau of the Council of Ministers of the OACPS on the appointment of the new Secretary General of the organization for a five-year term.

The meeting also reviewed the preparation of the Ad Hoc Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Troika member countries and the Bureau of the Council of Ministers scheduled for Tuesday, also in virtual format.

The OACPS is an organization of 79 member states from Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific whose main objective is the sustainable development of its members and their progressive integration into the world economy.

Mitigation of the effects of climate change, good governance, transparency and the valorization of each country's domestic production, through actions to be carried out in partnership with international institutions, are the great flags chosen by Angola in the exercise of its functions.ART/TED/AMP