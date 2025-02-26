Somalia: Deputy Commander of Somali Police, Major General Osman Abdullahi Mohamed, Leads Key Communications for Stabilisation Taskforce Meeting

The Deputy Commander of the Somali Police Force, Major General Osman Abdullahi Mohamed (Kanif), chaired the latest Communications for Stabilisation Taskforce Meeting, held this month in Mogadishu.

The meeting focused on the significance of cohesive and unified messaging across various sectors and emphasized the vital role of police efforts in stabilizing newly liberated areas of the country.

During the meeting, Major General Kanif highlighted the importance of clear and consistent communication strategies that foster trust and collaboration between security forces and local communities.

He stressed that the success of stabilisation efforts relies heavily on the effective dissemination of information, which can play a crucial role in maintaining peace and security in areas recently freed from insurgent control.