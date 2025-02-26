Somalia: Deputy Commander of Somali Police, Major General Osman Abdullahi Mohamed, Leads Key Communications for Stabilisation Taskforce Meeting

26 February 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Deputy Commander of the Somali Police Force, Major General Osman Abdullahi Mohamed (Kanif), chaired the latest Communications for Stabilisation Taskforce Meeting, held this month in Mogadishu.

The meeting focused on the significance of cohesive and unified messaging across various sectors and emphasized the vital role of police efforts in stabilizing newly liberated areas of the country.

During the meeting, Major General Kanif highlighted the importance of clear and consistent communication strategies that foster trust and collaboration between security forces and local communities.

He stressed that the success of stabilisation efforts relies heavily on the effective dissemination of information, which can play a crucial role in maintaining peace and security in areas recently freed from insurgent control.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.