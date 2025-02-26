Kenya: Sakaja Regrets Garbage Dump At Stima Plaza, Cleans Up Mess

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has expressed regret over the dumping of garbage outside Stima Plaza at the height of a dispute with Kenya Power on Monday to Tuesday.

Speaking to the press at City Hall on Wednesday, Sakaja ordered the removal of garbage trucks that had blocked entrances at the building owned by the utility company following a summon by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei.

"It was unfortunate that one of the trucks tipped garbage. That was not the intention, and that is why the garbage was cleared in less than 30 minutes," he stated.

He distanced himself from the dumping incident and said internal action would be taken against those responsible.

Sakaja also directed the immediate restoration of water supply to Stima Plaza, which had been cut off as part of City Hall's efforts to pressure Kenya Power into settling outstanding wayleave fees.

The two-day standoff saw Nairobi County Government workers dump garbage at Stima Plaza's entrances, disrupting businesses and partially crippling operations. Employees were forced to work from home due to the stench and blocked access points.

Unpaid bills

To resolve the impasse, Head of Public Service intervened, holding a meeting with Governor Sakaja and Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wadayi.

The dispute stemmed from a power disconnection linked to a Sh3 billion electricity bill owed by City Hall to Kenya Power.

In response, Nairobi County disconnected fiber cables along major highways, accusing the power utility of failing to pay wayleave fees amounting to Sh4.8 billion.

County officials argued that Kenya Power was profiting from public infrastructure without compensating the county.

City Hall sunsequently launched a crackdown on "unauthorized" fiber optic cables mounted on power poles along key roads, with officials disconnecting internet cables installed without county approval.

During Wednesday's press briefing, Sakaja also reminded ratepayers that the deadline for payments in Nairobi remains March 2025, emphasizing that there will be no waivers on the rates.