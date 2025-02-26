Somalia's Speaker of the People's Assembly Meets IGAD Representative to Discuss Regional Initiatives

In a significant meeting on Tuesday, Speaker of the People's Assembly, Sheikh Adan Madobe, engaged with the IGAD Representative to Somalia, Mohamud Abdi Ahmed, to discuss the organization's ongoing efforts and plans for the year ahead.

The discussion centered around the importance of IGAD's regional initiatives and the role Somalia plays in promoting cooperation and stability within the region.

During the meeting, Speaker Madobe praised Somalia's active contributions to IGAD's initiatives, emphasizing the country's commitment to fostering greater collaboration among member states.

Both leaders expressed their shared vision for strengthening regional partnerships and addressing key challenges facing the Horn of Africa.

The meeting marked an important step in reinforcing Somalia's role within the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and highlighted the country's dedication to advancing regional integration and development.