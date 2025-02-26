Gambia: Police Say Former Pro Not Arrested, Interrogated

The former Public Relations Officer of The Gambia Police Force, Binta Njie Jatta, has not been arrested or subjected to interrogation, according to police.

However, it has been rumoured that she was summoned over a viral post she made in response to incendiary remarks by Baboucarr Bahoum against the people of Kiang - which Binta Njie is a native.

Binta clarified in her post that she was speaking in her personal capacity as a concerned daughter of the region, not as a representative of the police force.

"The Gambia Police Force remains committed to upholding professionalism and ethical standards among all officers. As a serving member of the Force, ASP Binta Njie is subject to the same internal regulations and guidelines governing conduct," police stated in statement.

"Officers are expected to maintain the integrity and impartiality of the Police and must refrain from actions that could compromise the institution's reputation. While ASP Binta Njie has not been arrested or subjected to interrogation, the Police will handle the matter administratively in accordance with established disciplinary procedures."

"Further updates will be provided as and when necessary."

