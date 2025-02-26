Kenya: Relief for Boda Boda Riders As Kakamega Senator Rethinks Bill

Nairobi — Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has announced his intention to formally withdraw the contentious Public Transport (Motorcycle) Bill 2023, citing the need for further consultations with key stakeholders in the sector.

In a statement shared on his official X platform, the senator revealed that he will write to the clerks of both the Senate and the National Assembly officially to withdraw the bill.

"I have affirmed my commitment to addressing concerns surrounding the contentious Public Transport (Motorcycle) Bill. I will formally write to the Clerks of both the Senate and the National Assembly, seeking the withdrawal of the proposed legislation," he said.

Senator Khalwale's move follows the recent condemnation of the proposed legislation by the Boda Boda Safety Association of Kenya (BSAK), which argues that the bill's punitive measures threaten the livelihoods of millions of riders.

The proposed legislation, which has sparked widespread debate, sought to introduce new regulations governing the operation of motorcycles as a mode of public transport.

The legislation aimed to address the safety concerns surrounding the growing use of motorcycles including the establishment of a Board for overseeing motorcycle operations, which will be tasked with the registration and regulation of motorcycle riders, as well as ensuring proper training.

Likewise, the Bill outlines the responsibilities of riders, owners, and passengers, along with provisions for employment contracts in the sector.Similarly, it provides a framework for the suspension or revocation of motorcycle riders' registration certificates in cases of misconduct or failure to meet safety standards.

"Every owner of a motorcycle operating for commercial purposes shall not cause or permit any person to ride their motorcycle unless such a person is the holder of a valid driving licence or a valid provisional licence endorsed in respect of that class of motorcycles and a valid employment contract," read the Bill in part.

"Every owner shall issue to the rider-- (a) two helmets which comply with the standards established by the Kenya Bureau of Standards and are of the prescribed colour; two reflective jackets which are of the prescribed colour," it added.