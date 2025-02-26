Eritrea: Vintage Asmarino Woven Into Modern Garments - Awet New York's Asmara Collection

interview

Awet Woldegebriel, an Eritrean-American fashion designer, founded Awet New York, a contemporary fashion brand known for its luxury, craftsmanship, and storytelling blend. His designs often incorporate elements of his Eritrean heritage and personal experiences, creating modern and meaningful pieces, reflecting his journey as a member of the Eritrean diaspora. Committed to creating high-quality, ethically produced garments that tell a story and resonate with a global audience, Awet recently launched his "Asmara collection" at Hotel Asmara Palace. Breaking from the traditional fashion week circuit, he chose to bring his collection directly to Asmara, dedicating it to the city that inspires him. Here' s a glimpse into Awet's perspective on his visit and his Asmara launch:

Your brand, Awet New York, is known for blending luxury, craftsmanship, and storytelling. How does your Eritrean heritage influence your designs?

Awet New York wouldn't exist without my Eritrean heritage. When I started the brand in 2020, I thought about people like my father and how they were coping during the pandemic. I realized many garment workers and tailors were being laid off in New York City. So, I started the brand with the idea of supporting these skilled craftspeople. It was about connecting to that heritage of helping others. My father always said, "Always look out for people with greatness in their hands." That quote is embossed and embroidered on our Leatherman jacket. That's one way our brand connects to our heritage.

I also look at the old Asmarino style. We are a people with style who love art and culture. We have to incorporate our history into what we bring to the table. When you look at vintage pictures of Asmara, you'll see designs reflected in our collection. You'll see Asmarinos walking down Harnet Avenue wearing suits and jackets like ours. You'll also see the same quality in the garments of the past that we incorporate into our brand today. The natural, rich tones and focus on tailoring and craftsmanship--vintage Asmarino style is my greatest inspiration.

Eritrean heritage is woven throughout the brand. Our online shop and stores feature pieces like the Biniam Leatherman jacket, the Nahom pants, the Eyob shirt, and the Saba dress. I wanted to use Eritrean names, just as we use names like Jennifer and Cali. It's time to uplift our people. However hard our names are to pronounce; I wanted to imprint them globally. My father, a true Eritrean patriot, was my inspiration. I'm proud to link these two worlds and bring Eritrean greatness to the global creative and fashion industry.

Why did you choose Asmara for your first fashion show?

We've always talked about the Asmarino style with our customers and community. Everyone in the diaspora knows that when you try to explain Asmara to the world, people often don't believe such a vibrant culture and lifestyle exists. I once had a wholesale customer who wanted to see "more Africa" in our designs. He had a preconceived notion of what Africa looks like. It's important for us to show Asmara--the city, the lifestyle, the way people live. Explaining it with words and pictures isn't enough. We needed a presentation. So, instead of Paris, Milan, or New York Fashion Week, we cancelled those plans and came to Asmara. This collection, titled "Asmara," is a dedication to the city. It needed to be seen in its rightful place with the people who inspired it.

Beyond the show, we're also shooting our first fashion editorial campaign here, capturing the essence of "Once Upon a Time in Asmara." We have an incredible team and local models who have become friends. Our goal is to open Pandora's Box and reveal the beauty of Asmara. People don't know Asmara the way we do. This project will hopefully change that, inspiring others and opening opportunities for the city and the country.

How has your journey as an Eritrean-American shaped your identity and creative process?

Eritrea is integral to Awet New York. I've always looked for ways to serve my country. This is my way. I hope this is just the beginning of a bridge connecting the creative worlds of New York, LA, and Asmara. It's been a pleasure meeting the students in the Association of Eritrean Designers. Ultimately, their growth and vision are what will make this genuinely significant. We need to ensure the next generation of incredible designers comes from Eritrea. We must maintain constant communication. I challenge every creative in the diaspora--videographers, stylists, makeup artists, choreographers--to bring their art to Eritrea, bridge the gap, and open doors for others. If you're creative in the diaspora, you'll find so much inspiration here, especially from those eager to learn. This is what we're doing and what we'll continue to do.

What are your long-term aspirations for Awet New York's involvement in Eritrea?

I hope to continue working closely with the Association of Eritrean Designers. I've been impressed by the passion and commitment of the fashion students I've met. I hope to work with government officials to ensure we're constantly sharing ideas. We learn about the market each season, and I hope we can relay that information. We're open-minded and excited to be working with them. I want to focus on meaningful and impactful collaborations.

What are some of the unique challenges and opportunities you've encountered as an Eritrean-American designer?

Beyond the challenges of being an Eritrean-American designer, there are the challenges of being Black, period. Less than 5% of designers are people of color, and even fewer are Black. Our consumption is high; we live in fashion. Culture is woven into our fashion. We, as people of color, speak the language of fashion. We are underrepresented in fashion, even though we are high consumers. There are only a handful of us out there. The challenge has always been how to stop people from thinking of Africa as one story and how to introduce the Eritrean and Asmarino styles. Walking down the streets of Asmara and seeing the stylish older gentlemen fills me with pride. The real challenge is debunking myths, and Asmara and its culture allow for that.

How do you balance modern and traditional aesthetics in your designs?

I encourage people to find vintage pictures of Asmara. My goal is for people to connect with the past to move forward. That's how I see my journey as a designer. The best way forward is always to remember the past. My biggest inspiration comes from the people of Asmara and those vintage times.

Thank you, Awet. We wish you all the best.