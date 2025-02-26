Nigeria: Flying Eagles in Friendly Clash With Young Elephants

Seven-time African champions, Nigeria's Flying Eagles will this afternoon take on their Ivorian counterparts in an international friendly at the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny in Abidjan starting from 3.30pm Côte d'Ivoire time (4.30pm Nigeria time). Both teams will again clash on Friday at the same venue, with the same kick-off time.

The delegation of Nigeria's U20 boys landed in Abidjan yesterday morning ahead of the two friendly matches against the Young Elephants of Côte d'Ivoire.

The contingent was led by a Member of the NFF Executive, Alhaji Ganiyu Majekodunmi. Coach Aliyu Zubairu selected 21 players for the task, among whom are team captain Daniel Bameyi, first-choice goalkeeper Ifeanyi Harcourt, defender Haruna Aliyu, midfielder Cletus Simon and forwards Clinton Japhet and Olalekan Sulaiman Alabi.

