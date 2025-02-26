Nigeria: NPFL - Enyimba, 3sc Clash in Aba As Lobi, Nasarawa Utd Fight for Survival

The 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League is intensifying as Matchday 26 promises thrilling encounters nationwide today and tomorrow (Thursday).

Southwestern teams appear to be in strong form, with Remo Stars maintaining a 10-point lead at the top. They will closely watch Shooting Stars' high-stakes clash against Enyimba International, the nine-time league champions and a historic powerhouse.

Rivers United, Abia Warriors, and Ikorodu City complete the top five, with goal difference separating Rivers and Abia at 39 points each, while Ikorodu sits just one point behind. Plateau United hovers above the relegation zone in 16th, level on points with struggling Sunshine Stars in 17th. Akwa United and Nasarawa United share 24 points, with Akwa narrowly ahead in 18th.

Meanwhile, Lobi Stars languish at the bottom, hoping for a managerial change to revive their fortunes.

Enyimba, fresh from an FA Cup exit, will be eager to defeat Shooting Stars, who survived a penalty shootout against Crown FC. Both sides have had inconsistent league form, making this a closely contested battle. Enyimba seeks home advantage while Shooting Stars aim to compensate for their recent home draw.

Defending champions Rangers International will face Sunshine Stars, who have struggled despite a bright start to the season. Rangers, recently humbled by Abia Warriors, need a win to keep their continental hopes alive. Sunshine Stars, desperate to escape relegation, face an uphill task in Enugu.

Elsewhere, Kwara United host Abia Warriors in a battle of fourth versus ninth, with just four points between them. Kwara seeks revenge for a first-leg defeat, while Abia aims for back-to-back wins.

Nasarawa United, sitting 19th, will take on league leaders Remo Stars. The Solid Miners hope to upset the in-form visitors, who boast four wins in their last five games.

Plateau United will look to avenge a previous loss to Bayelsa United, while Heartland faces Elkanemi Warriors in a mid-table clash. Lobi Stars, under new management, will seek victory over Niger Tornadoes.

Other fixtures include Kano Pillars hosting Akwa United, Bendel Insurance facing Ikorodu City under the floodlights, and Rivers United welcoming Katsina United in Thursday's opener.