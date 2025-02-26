Nigeria: Edo Central -The Best Option for APC

As expected, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is preparing to conduct several by-elections, including one for the Edo Central Senatorial District.

The Edo Central Senatorial District stands out as a key battleground, not just in Edo State but across party lines nationally. The seat became vacant following the election of Senator Monday Okpebholo as Edo State hovernor on September 21, 2024.

The Edo Central by-election will be highly strategic for the APC and Governor Monday Okpebholo. The party is expected to deploy a well-calculated strategy, not only to retain the senatorial district but also as part of its broader plan to strengthen its position ahead of the 2027 Presidential Election and solidify its influence in Edo State.

To secure victory, the APC must prioritise a candidate with deep community ties, integrity, proven leadership, active grassroots engagement, and a clear vision for the constituency's development.

This election presents a critical opportunity for the APC to reaffirm its dominance in Edo State and showcase Governor Okpebholo as a grassroots leader with a forward-thinking approach to governance.

APC's success will depend on selecting the right candidate, maintaining party unity, mobilizing grassroots support, leveraging political structures, addressing voter concerns, and countering opposition threats.

With a well-executed strategy, the APC can retain the seat and use this victory as a stepping stone toward broader political objectives for Edo State and the 2027 elections.

Among the growing list of APC hopefuls, one name stands out--Glory Oziegbe Momodu.

A proud son of Esan soil, Momodu's father hails from Ekpoma in Esan West LGA, while his mother is from Ewohimi in Esan South East LGA. Born and raised in Esan, he remains deeply connected to his cultural heritage and values, making him a true representative of his people.

An accomplished engineer, Momodu boasts over 18 years of experience in designing, developing and implementing innovative solutions across various industries in Nigeria and the United States. His technical expertise, combined with his leadership skills, positions him as a candidate capable of driving meaningful development.

Beyond his engineering career, Momodu is a U.S. military veteran, bringing a wealth of experience in project management, cross-functional team leadership, and operational strategy. His military background underscores his discipline, strategic thinking, and ability to navigate complex challenges--qualities essential for effective political leadership.

Currently, he serves as a consultant with the United States government, applying his expertise to drive high-impact initiatives and strategic solutions at the federal level. His experience working within governance and policymaking gives him a unique edge, enabling him to bridge global best practices with local needs.

Momodu is not just a politician--he is a community builder with a deep-rooted commitment to sustainable development and human empowerment. His philanthropic efforts span key areas such as education, agriculture, orphan and widow support, and economic empowerment for market women.

Recognising education as the foundation for societal progress, Momodu has provided accommodation and essential resources for young people, ensuring they can focus on their studies. He has also offered stability and guidance, helping individuals find their footing both in Nigeria and the United States.

Understanding the importance of agriculture in rural communities, he has supported farmers with fertilisers, farming equipment, and access to quality seeds, boosting agricultural productivity and food security.

Momodu's compassion extends to orphaned children, where he has partnered with orphanages to improve their living conditions and educational opportunities. He has also provided financial assistance to widows, restoring hope and economic stability to vulnerable families.

Market women, who play a crucial role in local economies, have also benefited from his initiatives. He has provided financial support to help them start, grow, and expand their businesses, fostering economic independence and sustainability.

Momodu's unwavering loyalty to the APC, coupled with the credibility he enjoys among party stakeholders and community leaders, further strengthens his credentials. Many within the party view him as a stabilising force capable of uniting diverse interests and delivering electoral victory.

For the APC to mount a formidable challenge and retain the Edo Central Senatorial District, political analysts argue that Glory Oziegbe Momodu represents the party's best bet. His combination of political experience, grassroots appeal, and development-driven leadership makes him the ideal candidate to secure victory.

With broad support across various demographics--including youth, women, business leaders, and community elders--he embodies the qualities needed to galvanise voters and energise the party's base. His ability to articulate clear policies, engage meaningfully with stakeholders, and maintain party cohesion gives him a distinct advantage over his competitors.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, all eyes remain on the APC's decision--one that could shape not just the party's prospects in Edo Central but also influence its broader political trajectory in the region.

If Glory Oziegbe Momodu is given the APC ticket, it will reinforce Governor Monday Okpebholo's reputation as a strategic leader who plans beyond immediate victories while positioning the APC as a forward-thinking party ready to take on the challenges of the 2027 presidential election.

Midi writes from Abuja, [email protected]