Nigeria: Ribadu Responds to El-Rufai's Allegations, Denies 2031 Presidential Ambition

Presidency tells Ex-Kaduna gov to move on

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has denied claims by former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, that he is plotting to tarnish his reputation over a supposed 2031 presidential ambition.

El-Rufai, in an interview with Arise TV on Monday, accused Ribadu of working with Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to damage his image.

According to El-Rufai, Ribadu aims to eliminate perceived northern political rivals ahead of the 2031 election. "This project of destroying Nasir El-Rufai is Nuhu Ribadu's conception. He is the architect and builder of that project. He is working with Uba Sani to implement it," he alleged.

However, Ribadu dismissed the claims, stating that he would not engage in a public dispute with El-Rufai.

"I am too preoccupied with my current assignment to engage in a media fight with Nasir El-Rufai or anyone else," Ribadu said in a statement. The former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) chairman urged the public to disregard the allegations, adding that he had never discussed running for president in 2031 with anyone.

"All my focus and energy are geared towards the advancement of Nigeria and the success of the President Tinubu administration. I therefore ask Nasir El-Rufai to allow me to face my national assignment, just as I do not bother myself with his affairs," he added.

Meanwhile, the Presidency has advised El-Rufai to move on from his failed ministerial nomination.

During the same Arise TV interview, El-Rufai claimed President Bola Tinubu had pleaded with him to join his cabinet but later withdrew the offer.

Reacting, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, dismissed El-Rufai's complaints, saying, "It has been a long time since the cabinet was formed in August 2023. I think it is time for him to move on. He cannot continue to behave like a child, as if someone stole his bread."