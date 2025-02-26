Nigeria: FCCPC Summons Multichoice Over Subscription Hike

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has summoned Multichoice, the parent company of DSTV and GOtv over its recent announcement to hike subscription plans by 20 per cent.

The commission in a statement on Tuesday said that MultiChoice Nigeria has to explain its proposed subscription price increase.

Multichoice had announcement on Monday, a proposed price hike, which is expected to take effect on March 1, 2025.

FCCPC said, "Exercising its mandate under Sections 32 and 33 of the FCCPA, the FCCPC directed the Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria to attend an investigative hearing at the Commission's headquarters on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

"This action follows MultiChoice's formal notification of the price adjustment, which raises concerns about recurrent unilateral price hikes, potential market dominance abuse, and perceived anti-competitive practices in the pay-TV industry," the Commission said.

FCCPC said Multichoice will be sanctioned if found wanted.

"Should MultiChoice fail to provide satisfactory explanations or be found in violation of fair market principles, the FCCPC will be left with no other option than to impose regulatory penalties, sanctions, or other corrective measures to protect Nigerian consumers," the Commission said.

Recall that Multichoice told subscribers that its premium DSTV package has been reviewed to N44,500 from N37,000 and Compact Plus reviewed to N30,000 from N25,000.

DSTV Confam plan was raised from N9300 to N11,000; Yanga and Padi reviewed to N6,000 (N5200) and N4,000 (N3,600) respectively.

Similarly, the price for GOtv Supa Plus was raised to N16,800 from N15,700; the Supa package reviewed to N11,400 from N9,600; the Max plan was reviewed from N7,200 to N8,500, the Jolli plan was reviewed to N5,800 while Jinja and Smallie were reviewed to N3,900 and N1,900 respectively.