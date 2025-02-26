Nigeria: Ican, Union Bank to Foster Stronger Relationship

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) recently paid a courtesy visit to Stallion Plaza, Union Bank of Nigeria's Head Office in a significant step in fostering a stronger relationship between the two esteemed institutions.

During the visit, ICAN and Union Bank representatives engaged in fruitful discussions to explore potential areas of collaboration and member's growth within the bank.

The Union Bank team was led by the Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Oluwagbenga Adeoye FCA, and other notable UBN representatives, including Dr. Abigail Duopama-Obomanu, Chief Compliance Officer, Mr. Ali Kadiri FCA, Head Corporate Bank and Mr. Victor Ikeneku FCA, Head, Business Assurance. The ICAN team was led by the ICAN President, Chief Davidson C.S. Alaribe FCA, Dr. Olumide Adedeji FCA, President of Lagos District and other distinguished members.

The President of ICAN, Chief Davidson C.S Alaribe, appreciated the warm reception and highlighted the importance of such engagements in promoting professional excellence and ethical standards within the accounting and finance sectors. The Chief Financial Officer of Union Bank, Mr. Oluwagbenga Adeoye FCA, emphasised the bank's commitment to supporting initiatives that enhance the professional development of accountants and ICAN members.

This visit underscores ICAN and Union Bank's mutual commitment to advancing the accounting profession and contributing to the overall growth of Nigeria's financial sector.