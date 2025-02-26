Rwanda: Through Hard Times, Rwanda Always Emerges Stronger

column

The raft of measures imposed by the UK government against Rwanda, including suspending support towards development programmes and other measures with potential economic repercussions, is a wakeup call for Rwandans of all walks of life.

The unjust measures were attributed to the purported support that Rwanda allegedly offers to M23 fighters in DR Congo, who have recently dislodged a coalition of forces made up of the Congolese soldiers, SADC forces and militia groups including the genocidal FDLR outfit from key towns in eastern DR Congo.

While the UK says that they have not completely stopped all the support to Rwanda, the message is clear: Rwanda must double down on its self-reliance and forge its own path forward.

This is not unfamiliar territory. Rwanda's history is one of resilience and overcoming immense challenges with ingenuity and determination. From the ashes of the Genocide against the Tutsi, the nation has rebuilt itself, prioritising home-grown solutions to overcome challenges of the day.

The UK's actions, while potentially disruptive in the short-run, should be viewed not as a setback, but as a catalyst for renewed focus on this very principle.

It is time for less lamentation and more labour. Less dependence and more drive. The global landscape is shifting, and Rwanda must continue to adapt and innovate. This means strengthening intra-African partnerships, diversifying our economy, and investing even more heavily in education and skills development.

It means looking inward, harnessing our own resources and talents to achieve our national aspirations.

Let us be clear: this is not about isolationism. Rwanda remains committed to constructive engagement with the international partners. But it is about recognising that true and sustainable progress comes from within. It is about owning our destiny, refusing to be defined by the narratives or decisions of others.

The UK's measures, whatever their motivations, serve as a timely reminder. We are on our own two feet, and we always have been. Our strength lies in our unity, our resilience, and our unwavering belief in our own potential. Let us meet this challenge with the same spirit that has defined our journey thus far.

Let us emerge stronger, more self-reliant, and more determined than ever before. This is not a time for despair, but a time for redoubled effort. This is a time for Rwanda to truly take its destiny into its own hands.

Otherwise, for a country that only mentioned Rwanda's security threat - which has been clearly articulated and with irrefutable evidence - as a mere footnote in their statement, not much can be expected.

It must not be left unsaid that the United Kingdom is the country that has completely refused to extradite or try masterminds of the Genocide perpetrated against the Tutsi who are on their soil and have only laboured to find all manner of excuses to keep mass murderers safe.