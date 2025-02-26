Liberia: Who Are They?

-Tracing And Retrieving 'Stolen Assets' Conundrum

Liberia's 'stolen assets' tracing and retrieving endeavors are without conundrum amid reports of alleged wiring of stolen moneys to foreign banks by ex-officials of government in a bid to avoid the soon-to-be roving dragnet of the recently re-empowered and rejuvenated Asset Recovery and Retrieval Task Force (ARREPT).

Cllr. Edwin Kla Martin, Chairman of ARREPT, last week stirred public anxiety and debate when he announced that ex-officials of government smartly funneled moneys - millions of dollars- out of the country during the period the Supreme Court of Liberia was considering the prohibition filed by Anita Group, owner of Gracious Ride.

Cllr. Martin's pronouncement did not only claim public attention but also left many in suspense as he failed to come clear on the monumental issue, not mustering the effrontery to reveal names of ex-officials that took advantage of the legal hiatus to transfer monies out of the country to foreign banks.

The issue has become so intriguingly topical since his revelation, leaving Liberians wondering as to the ex-officials involved and the banks used for the alleged dubious transfers of the moneys as the Asset Recovery boss has indicated.

While most Liberians welcomed the setting up of the task-force as a significant step forward in the government's avowed anti-corruption fight intended to weed the menace out of the governance process, others have seen it from another angle as one of the government's deployed tools to witch-hunt former officials of government, particularly the most recent former Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) administration.

The AREPT, for most part of last year, was dormant on orders of the Supreme Court of Liberia following a prohibition filed with it by the management of Gracious Ride, a car service provider.

Anita Group, operator of Gracious Ride, had sought the highest court's intervention after the Task force arrested and took seize of some of their vehicles as part of the wider campaign to retrieve alleged ill-gotten properties.

The ruling, delivered on February 18, 2025, followed months of legal battles initiated by the Anita Group/Gracious Ride, challenging the legality of Executive Order #126, which established the task force.

Few days after the Supreme Court restored AREPT's authority to proceed with its mandate of identifying, tracing, and recovering stolen and suspicious assets, Cllr. Martin took to the airwaves and made what is considered in some quarters as shocking and mind-boggling pronouncement.

According to him, ARREPT has established strategic partnerships with international bodies in the UK, Ghana, and Nigeria to aid in asset tracking and recovery.

He added that investigations have already identified three major locations where Liberia's stolen funds have been banked and invested, Ghana Ivory Coast Dubai.

Cllr. Martin also announced that an international partner from the UK will soon be in country to help review evidence and support the government in asset recovery litigation.

Though he did not name the UK-based partner but assured the public that legal action would be taken in these foreign jurisdictions to reclaim Liberia's stolen wealth.

Cllr. Martin has also indicated that AREPT has set up hotlines and reporting channels for citizens to provide information on suspicious assets.

The efforts are intended to strengthen public involvement in the fight against corruption.

Cllr. Martin encouraged Liberians to report suspicious properties in their communities, including government vehicles and other state assets, assuring whistleblowers that their identities would be protected.

Cllr. Martin said Liberia has regained its international dignity through the government's anti-corruption efforts, ruling out witch hunt, and vowing relentless pursuit of stolen assets.

"Liberia has suffered too much because of corruption. It is time to fight back. When this battle is won, our hospitals, schools, and roads will be transformed. No turning back, no business as usual, no more impunity," he said.

Cllr. Martin's appointment by President Boakai did not meet the approval of most Liberians, especially opposition elements owing to his fight with the former government over his removal from the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC).

Apparently churned by the way former President Weah relieved him of his position, many believe he would use his present position to avenge what he said was illegal removal.