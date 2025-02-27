Africa: Climate Talks - Global South Must Seize the Moment and Take the Lead

analysis

The US decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement has raised questions about whether progress can still be made on global policy to mitigate climate change. To explore these questions, Imraan Valodia, pro vice-chancellor: climate, sustainability and inequality and director of the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies at the University of the Witwatersrand, spoke to Professor Sir David King, who founded the Climate Crisis Advisory Group, a collection of influential, diverse, and interdisciplinary climate experts.

Sir David was born in South Africa. His resistance to apartheid eventually forced him to leave the country, an experience that instilled in him a lifelong understanding of inequality and the need for systemic change. In London he immersed himself in scientific research, ultimately becoming professor of physical chemistry and head of chemistry at Cambridge. In 2000 he was appointed chief scientific adviser to the UK government, a position he held until 2007. He answered some questions from The Conversation Africa.

You've argued for decades that climate change is the greatest challenge facing humans. How so?

This is not a matter of opinion - it is fact. The science is unequivocal: we are in the midst of a crisis that threatens the very stability of our planet.

Already we have exceeded 1.5°C of warming above pre-industrial levels, and the impacts are devastating. Entire regions are experiencing extreme heat, destructive floods and rising sea levels. If emissions continue unchecked, we will face a future where major coastal cities are submerged, food production is crippled, and millions of people are forced to migrate due to unliveable conditions.

We are at an inflection point. We must adopt a strategy of reducing emissions, removing greenhouse gases, repairing ecosystems and building resilience. These are the four R's that can save us. Failure will mean missing the opportunity to restore atmospheric carbon levels to manageable levels of 350 ppm.

Some may dismiss this as unrealistic, but it is entirely achievable through this strategic approach. Otherwise we will be overwhelmed by the consequences of melting polar and mountain ice, rising sea levels, and extreme weather events that threaten human civilisation.

There is an alternative pathway, that can lead to a prosperous more equitable future for humanity.

Given the withdrawal of the US from the Paris Agreement, can the global south and north still work together on climate change?

The US decision is a setback. But it can't be an excuse for inaction. If anything, it should serve as a rallying cry for the rest of the world to move faster. The global south can seize this moment to take the lead. Countries like South Africa, Brazil, China, Kenya, Ghana and Indonesia have the opportunity to forge a new climate alliance, setting the pace for a transition that prioritises sustainability and economic justice.

The global north exacerbated the emissions crisis, not the global south. But now the north has a responsibility both to lead the way in reducing emissions and also to provide financial and technological support, particularly to countries most vulnerable to climate impacts. But the momentum must come from the global south itself.

The reason I founded the Climate Crisis Advisory Group was to ensure that voices from across the world shape the climate agenda, rather than being dictated to by a handful of nations. Climate justice requires a new model of cooperation, one where solutions are built collectively and implemented at speed.

We are already seeing incredible climate changes around us, leading to the vulnerable suffering most. Investing at the necessary scale in resilience, particularly in the global south, will improve lives immediately. It will also help repair the damaged trust between nations needed for a cohesive climate response.

We are in a moment of transformation. The choices we make now will determine whether we enter a future of instability and crisis or one of resilience, prosperity and equity. South Africa, and indeed the entire global south, must not wait for permission to lead. The time for bold action is now.

Could South Africa emerge as a leader in climate action and renewable energy?

Absolutely, but it requires bold leadership. South Africa's coal industry has played a vital role in its economy, providing jobs and energy security for generations. However, mines and power stations are ageing, inefficient and costly to maintain, and the global energy market is shifting. Without urgent reform, South Africa risks economic stagnation in a world that is moving rapidly towards inexpensive clean energy.

Yet the opportunity for transformation is clear. South Africa has some of the best solar and wind resources in the world. It has the potential not just to meet its own energy needs but to become a leader in Africa's renewable energy transition.

Kenya, for example, has already achieved more than 90% electricity production from renewable sources. South Africa can follow suit by investing in large-scale renewables and grid modernisation, creating jobs, attracting investment, and securing energy independence. But this will not happen through incremental change over many decades - decisive action is needed now, and a fully integrated plan, developed and implemented.

How should South Africa be managing its way out of its dependency on coal?

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Africa International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The transition away from coal must be just and equitable, serving the needs of all. South Africa's coal industry has been foundational to its economy, and an unmanaged phase-out would leave many workers and communities vulnerable. Governments and international partners must invest in reskilling and retraining programmes to equip workers for jobs, for example in the renewable sector. Financial support must be in place to ensure coal-dependent communities are helped into new industries.

After an initial period in the UK when Margaret Thatcher confronted striking coal miners, leading to closures and much suffering, the UK has provided an example of how coal can be phased out in a way that works for both the economy and workers. The UK transitioned away from coal while ensuring economic stability. Today by far the cheapest form of energy in the UK is from renewables.

South Africa must do the same. It must ensure that clean energy projects prioritise job creation and skills development. The worst outcome would be to remain tied to a declining industry. Delaying the transition will only make it more painful in the long run. The future of energy is inexpensive and clean, and South Africa must position itself at the forefront of this shift.

David King, Founder of Centre for Climate Repair at Cambridge and Chair of Climate Crisis Advisory Group (CCAG), University of Cambridge