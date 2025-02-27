Central Africa: Brazzaville Hosts a Key Ministerial Meeting On Durable Solutions for Forcibly Displaced Central Africans

The governments of the signatory countries of the Yaoundé Declaration and the European Union met in Brazzaville last Friday for the second ministerial meeting of the Steering Committee of the Support Platform for Solutions in the context of Forced Displacement related to the Central African Crisis (CAR SSP). This meeting, organized under the auspices of the Republic of Congo, marked a key step in consolidating regional progress and adopting a 2025 Action Plan aimed at durable solutions for more than 1.3 million forcibly displaced Central Africans.

The meeting offered a platform for signatory governments--including Cameroon, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Republic of Congo, Chad, and South Sudan--and the Core Group (European Union, United States, France, African Development Bank, World Bank, Switzerland, United Nations Development Programme, and Amahoro Coalition) to assess achievements, reinforce commitments, and chart concrete steps for the year ahead. Sudan, a signatory to the Declaration, could not attend the meeting.

"Central African displaced persons look to us for their well-being," said Irène Marie Cécile MBOUKOU-KIMBATSA GOMA, Congolese Minister of Social Affairs, who takes the co-presidency of the CAR SSP. "We must, therefore, continue our work together to ensure a decent life for Central African refugees in each of our countries and to provide dignity and security to those who wish to return to their country", she added.

Since the adoption of the Yaoundé Declaration in April 2022, significant progress has been made in improving the lives of more than 1.3 million displaced persons, including 750,000 refugees and 550,000 internally displaced persons. provided an opportunity to assess achievements, identify remaining challenges, and mobilize the necessary resources to scale up efforts toward durable solutions, particularly through voluntary return, local integration, and resettlement in dignified and safe conditions.

Abdouraouf GNON-KONDE, Regional Director of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees for Central and West Africa and Representative of the High Commissioner, emphasized the impact of the evolving situation on refugee returns. "The climate of peace increasingly strengthens the confidence of refugees who mostly opt to voluntarily return to their country and contribute to the development of their nation," he said. "While last year there were more than 500,000 internally displaced persons and more than 750,000 refugees in asylum countries, this number has gradually decreased and is currently around 676,000 refugees and 469,000 internally displaced persons," he added.

Some notable achievements include:

52,900 Central African refugees have been repatriated since 2017, including 19,000 in 2024, with a target of 300,000 returns by 2028.

The signing of a tripartite agreement between CAR, Chad, and UNHCR governing voluntary repatriation.

The issuance of 200,000 refugee cards in Cameroon to facilitate their socio-economic inclusion.

Assistance provided to more than 10,000 returnees from Sudan for their reintegration.

The establishment of a development hub in Baoro, CAR, as a pilot reintegration project.

The discussions in Brazzaville highlighted the importance of a coordinated and multisectoral approach to consolidate these gains and strengthen the resilience of affected populations. The meeting also adopted the 2025 Action Plan, which will serve as a roadmap for regional efforts in favor of Central African displaced persons.

In their final declaration, the signatory states and their partners committed to revitalizing the platform's bodies and actively supporting logistical and financial support mechanisms to achieve the objectives of the Yaoundé Declaration and provide durable solutions for forcibly displaced Central Africans. They also reaffirmed their commitment to advancing advocacy activities to strengthen protection, inclusion, and facilitate the voluntary repatriation of forcibly displaced Central Africans. The ministers finally adopted the 2025 Action Plan for the Support Platform for Durable Solutions (CAR SSP), which includes strengthening regional technical exchanges and mobilizing resources to provide durable solutions for forced displacement.

"In the context of forced displacement related to the Central African crisis, it is essential to promote a regional and collective approach", emphasized Torben Nilsson, Deputy Head of Delegation, representing the Ambassador of the European Union in the Republic of Congo. "Strongly committed to the Global Compact on Refugees, the European Union has decided to support this initiative to enable forcibly displaced persons to look to the future with more objectivity. We are determined to implement an intervention framework that supports dignity and improves the living conditions of displaced persons".

UNHCR, the United Nations Refugee Agency, with the financial support of the European Union, supported the organization of this event and continues to support the states of the region in the implementation of durable solutions. With the commitment of the platform's Core Group, the CAR SSP is today the main coordination framework to address the challenges of forced displacement related to the Central African crisis.