Liberia: 'Our Blood Will Be Given in Exchange for Upholding Rule of Law'

Monrovia — The power struggle at the House of Representatives is still lingering as the two opposing sides (majority bloc and rule of law caucus) are still at each other's esophagus, claiming legitimacy of their actions.

It has been a longstanding struggle between the two groups of lawmakers with one backing embattled House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa while the other standing with Representative N. Koon of Montserrado County District 11 who is now the speaker of the majority bloc.

Since the longstanding struggle between the two groups started, normal legislative activities have been disrupted as some of the lawmakers have refused to recognize Representative Koon as their speaker while lawmakers from the other side have equally said Cllr. Koffa has been ousted as speaker of that house.

As the confrontation continues unabated, Representative Marvin Cole of Bong County 3rd District said they, as 'Rule of law caucus', are waiting for the Bill of information filed with the Supreme Court of Liberia to act.

In an interview yesterday, Rep. Cole said the Court will soon rule and once it rules, a determination will be made by the lawmakers on what happens on the grounds of the House of Representatives.

He said they have gone back to the High Court of the land to seek clarity on the actions of their colleagues.

"Once the Court proves that this is the procedure and this is the legitimacy speaker, we are going to respect the rule of law, that's what we have always wanted," Rep. Cole said.

He added, "This country is not going to be run by gangsters, we will obey the laws no matter the consequence."

The Bong County District three lawmaker indicated that they from the 'Rule of Law Caucus' are prepared to listen to what the law says and anything outside the laws, "Our blood will be given in exchange for the rule of law to uphold and we are prepared for that."

Cole who served as the Rule, Order Chairperson during the Koffa Speakership witnessed a new order on the grounds of the Capitol Building where the space reserved for speaker was marked by the majority bloc Rules and Order chairperson, James M. Kolleh of Bong County District two.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

When Rep. Cole was quizzed about his suspension by the Majority bloc lawmakers, he replied and said, "I do not recognize that nonsense."

Share this:

Facebook

X

Continue Reading

Share