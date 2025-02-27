Liberia News - Lawmaker Accuses Colleagues

Monrovia — Opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) lawmaker, Representative Josiah Marvin Cole, has accused Senator Prince Moye of orchestrating the political downfall of several former lawmakers in Bong County.

In a Facebook post, Rep. Cole listed Henry Yallah, Henrique Flomo Tokpa, Edward Karfiah, George Mulbah, Tokpah Mulbah, Lester Paye, Hezekiah Siakor, Junior Hills, and Joshua Better as politicians whose careers, he claimed, were cut short due to Senator Moye's influence.

He urged them to form an alliance and rally against the Unity Party senator in 2029, vowing to "pay back" for their alleged political misfortunes.

Rep. Cole, who is widely believed to be eyeing the Senate--the county's highest legislative seat--has positioned himself as a formidable contender to unseat Senator Moye should he seek reelection.

In what appears to be an early campaign move, the district #3 Representative is seeking the support of former lawmakers as he gears up for a potential showdown against Moye, despite uncertainty over whether the incumbent will run for re-election.

"So, my people, these leaders don't deserve political life too? We must all join together to retire this evil boy in 2029," Rep. Cole wrote in his post.

While Senator Moye has yet to declare his next political ambition, some citizens of the county, including both Unity Partisans and CDC supporters, believe he could be selected as the running mate to Jeremiah Koung in the 2029 elections. If that scenario materializes, it could alter the political landscape and complicate Rep. Cole's bid for the Senate.

Meanwhile, former District #5 Representative Edward Karfiah, who finished second to Senator Johnny Kpehe in the 2023 general elections, is expected to make another attempt at the Senate. His potential candidacy could further tighten the race, making Rep. Cole's path to victory even more challenging.