Liberia: Bassa Girls Coach Urges Players to Maintain Focus and Intensify Training

Monrovia — Pascal Karblee, head coach of Bassa Girls FC, has called on his players to intensify their training efforts to enhance their skills and increase their competitiveness.

Karblee emphasized that consistent training will improve the team's performance as they aim for promotion to the upper league and pursue victory in the Orange Cup.

His comments followed a 2-1 win over Yaweh FC on Sunday, February 22, 2025, in a female lower league match at the Doris Williams Sports Ground in Buchanan City, Grand Bassa County.

Strikers Gibfort R. King and Hannah Nauh scored for Bassa Girls, with King netting in the 20th minute and Nauh adding a late goal in the 89th minute. Doris Williams scored a consolation goal for Yaweh FC.

"I'm calling on my players to intensify their training so they will be physically fit, which I believe will improve their skills on the pitch," Coach Karblee said after the match.

Since his appointment as head coach, Karblee has set a clear objective for Bassa Girls FC: securing promotion to the LFA's upper league division by the end of the season. He is also determined to keep the team among the top three in the league.

The win against Yaweh FC marked Bassa Girls' fourth victory in seven games this season, with three draws. The team will return to action on March 2, 2025, when they face Senior Pro FC in the female category of the Orange Cup at the Tusa Sports Ground.

Bassa Girls previously defeated Soccer Ambassadors in the Orange Cup to set up a meeting with Senior Pro FC. Coach Karblee stated that the team will carry the same tactical approach of calculated ball possession and finishing that helped them win against Soccer Ambassadors in their first Orange Cup game.