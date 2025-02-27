Zimbabwe: Former Zimbabwe Rugby Union President Aaron Jani Dies

27 February 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Former Zimbabwe Rugby Union president Aaron Jani has died aged 55.

Jani passed away on Wednesday morning after battling cancer for some time.

Rated one of the best administrators ever in the rugby fraternity, he led the union as president from 2017 to May 2024.

He also served at Rugby Africa as the Treasurer.

Jani was one of the first black players to play for the Sables in the early 90s before he retired and continued to serve the game as an administrator.

In a condolence message, the Zimbabwe Rugby Union described him as a visionary leader who helped the game to grow.

"Aaron was a towering figure in our sport--a leader, a visionary, and a passionate advocate for rugby in Zimbabwe and beyond.

"Jani was a Sable, living for the game, and his passing marks one of the saddest days in Zimbabwe Rugby.

"His unwavering dedication during his tenure as ZRU President brought stability, growth, and pride to our community, leaving an indelible mark on the Sables, junior rugby, and women's rugby development.

"On behalf of the entire ZRU family, we extend our deepest sympathies to Aaron's loved ones during this difficult time.

"His legacy will forever inspire us as we continue to build on the foundation he so tirelessly strengthened," read part of ZRU message.

