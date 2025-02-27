Nigeria: 'It's a Scam' - Ignore Social Media Posts Promoting Ramadan Giveaways in Nigeria

'It's a scam' - ignore social media posts promoting Ramadan giveaways in Nigeria

IN SHORT: The Plateau state government has introduced several measures to ease the economic burden on its people, but these do not include Ramadan gifts. Ignore any social media posts that claim otherwise.

A Facebook post dated 17 February 2025 is asking Nigerians to apply for a "Ramadan gift" of N75,000 (about US$49.90) from the governor of Plateau state, Caleb Mutfwang.

The post has attracted over 1,100 comments. It features a graphic with the governor's photo and an "apply now" message.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer and reflection. Observing Ramadan is considered one of the five pillars of Islam. Some Muslims give gifts during Ramadan.

The start of Ramadan depends on the sighting of the new moon, which is expected to fall around 28 February 2025.

In 2024, Mutfwang introduced several grants to the state.

A significant majority of the population in the region is Muslim.

Similar posts can be found here, here and here. A similar post, written in the Hausa language spoken in northern Nigeria, also appeared.

But is the Plateau state governor giving out cash Ramadan gifts? We checked.

'It's a scam'

Africa Check clicked on the link, which led to a website with a short form requesting the amount and names. After that, it led to a blog post about visa sponsorship in Canada. It has nothing to do with any Ramadan gifts.

In February 2025, Mutfwang launched the distribution of subsidised fertiliser and farm inputs to Plateau state citizens to cushion economic hardship, as reported by local media.

If the Ramadan gifts were real, they would also have made the news. We would expect any government programme like it to be reported by credible media.

In a post on X, the Plateau state government issued a statement urging people to be wary of fraudsters.

"We wish to categorically state that His Excellency, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, is not offering any free grant in connection with the upcoming Ramadan. This platform is a scam, and the public is strongly advised not to engage with or make any financial commitments to these fraudsters.

"The Plateau State Government disassociates itself from this fraudulent scheme and urges the public to remain vigilant."

To help protect yourself from similar Facebook scams, read our guide on how to spot them.