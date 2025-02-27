Zimbabwe: Zim Intensifies Calls for Energy-Efficient Appliances to Fight Climate Change

Zimbabwe is intensifying its campaign to promote energy-efficient appliances, including refrigerators and air conditioners, as part of its commitment to combat climate change and adhere to international environmental conventions.

With rising global temperatures posing a severe threat to ecosystems and human health, the urgency for adopting sustainable practices has never been more critical, officials say.

Recent studies indicate that conventional refrigeration and air conditioning systems contribute significantly to greenhouse gas emissions, particularly through gas leaks that harm the ozone layer.

Experts say the repercussions for gas emissions are far-reaching, leading not only to environmental degradation but also to increased health risks, including skin cancer and respiratory problems.

As the world grapples with the realities of climate change, adopting energy-efficient technologies has emerged as a key strategy for mitigating these effects.

In acknowledgment of the pressing issue, the Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, through its National Ozone Unit under the Department of Climate Change Management, has organised a two-day workshop aimed at increasing awareness among journalists about the importance of energy-efficient appliances.

The workshop, which commenced yesterday, brought together media representatives from various outlets to highlight the critical role they play in informing the public.

Mr Washington Zhakata, Chief Director of Climate and Meteorology in the Department of Climate Change Management, officially opened the workshop, emphasising the media's responsibility to raise awareness about climate change and promote energy-efficient alternatives.

Reducing emissions into the ozone layer is imperative, said Mr Zhakata, underscoring the dire consequences of inaction, such as severe weather events, displacement of communities, and increased crime rates linked to environmental disasters as people move from one area to the other.

Mr George Chaumba, the Ozone project manager, reiterated the importance of energy efficiency in refrigeration and air conditioning, sectors known for their high electricity consumption.

"By adopting energy-efficient appliances, we can drastically reduce electricity demand," Mr Chaumba said.

He further urged consumers to consider energy labels when buying appliances, highlighting that the cheapest products are not necessarily the most energy-efficient.

Zimbabwe's proactive approach is evident in its ban on the importation of inefficient refrigerators, marking a bold step toward ensuring that only eco-friendly products enter the market.

Border authorities are enforcing this ban, reflecting the Government's commitment to sustainability. This initiative aligns with international efforts, such as the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol, which aims to phase out substances that deplete the ozone layer.

The advantages of energy-efficient appliances extend beyond environmental benefits; they also offer significant economic savings for consumers. Over the life span of these products, consumers can expect reduced energy bills, making them more financially feasible despite potentially higher upfront costs.

Ms Fungai Zinyanduko from the Consumer Protection Commission emphasised consumer rights, urging individuals to report unethical trading practices.

She highlighted issues such as the sale of expired goods and failure to provide proper receipts, encouraging vigilance in consumer protections that complement environmental sustainability.