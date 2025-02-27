Namibia: New British High Commissioner to Namibia Announced

The British government on Wednesday announced the appointment of Neil Bradley as the new British high commissioner to Namibia. Bradley replaces Charles Moore.

Moore, who has been in that position since 2021, will be transferring to another diplomat service.

Bradley will take up his appointment in April.

Outgoing ambassador Moore congratulated Bradley in a social media post on Wednesday.

"Warm congratulations to Neil Bradley on his appointment as British high commissioner to the republic of Namibia.

"Namibia - land of the brave - is a totally fabulous country. I will be very sad to leave in April, but thank you for having me," Moore said.