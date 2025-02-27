Uganda: Museveni Commissions Ankole Industrial Hub

President Museveni has commissioned the Ankole Zonal Presidential Industrial Hub in Muko Village, Mbarara District.

The hub is part of a nationwide initiative, with 19 similar hubs across Uganda.

The hubs initiative which is spread across the country with 19 training centres aims to equip over 12,000 youths annually with vocational skills, promoting wealth creation, employment and sustainable development in Uganda.

In his address, President Museveni said he believes the hub is a transformative step in the region's economic empowerment.

He praised the efforts of the beneficiaries, acknowledging their commitment to acquiring the necessary skills to thrive in today's economy.

Currently on a performance assessment tour on wealth creation and Parish Development Model (PDM) in the Ankole subregion, the president emphasized the importance of taking guidance and advice to

break the cycle of poverty.

Reflecting on the introduction of free education in government schools in 1996, he noted that it was a significant step in overcoming financial barriers for families in rural areas.

However, he lamented that many ordinary people have not fully embraced these opportunities, leading to high dropout rates, particularly in regions like Karamoja, where 87% of learners drop out after Primary seven.

President Museveni reiterated his commitment to ensuring that every sub-county has a primary school, and each parish has a secondary school, with a focus on making education more accessible and affordable for rural children.

He pledged continued investment in infrastructure, including teachers' houses, laboratories, and additional schools, to reduce the cost of education in the country.

In response to a request from local leaders, the president promised to increase the intake capacity at the industrial hub and prioritize the construction of more dormitories for students.

He also assured that each zone would have one hub, with the focus on expanding student capacity rather than increasing the number of branches.

President Museveni also highlighted the importance of SACCOs at the district level, urging that all graduates from the hub join them as part of a broader strategy to integrate them into the money economy.

He unveiled plans for the establishment of a factory to produce papers from banana fibers, offering an eco-friendly alternative to polythene bags.

The president further emphasized the importance of infrastructure in supporting economic growth, announcing plans to tarmac roads, including the Bwizibwera-Ndina-Nyakasaka-Nyakabirizi and Biharwe- Rushozi-Bwizibwera roads.

"When our oil comes, we shall repair all of them, so don't worry most will be done," he added.

President Museveni also toured various departments of the Industrial Hub, which include Hairdressing, Welding, Carpentry, Tailoring, Building and Concrete Practice, Shoe Making, and Bakery.

So far, 720 students have graduated from the hub, each receiving a certificate from the Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT) after completing the six-month program.

The president praised several graduates, including Ninsiima Blair, a baking course graduate who now runs a successful business selling mandazi and chapatis; Busingye Brenda, a Carpentry and Joinery

graduate; Ainamastiko Diana, a tailoring graduate; and John William, a hairdressing graduate.

These success stories highlight the potential of the Industrial Hub in providing opportunities for self-employment and contributing to the local economy.

Demonstrating support for the graduates, President Museveni contributed Shs 40 million to four graduates who shared their testimonies to boost their businesses.

He also donated Shs 10 million to a local women's group, Shs 10 million to the Industrial Hub SACCO and also made a pledge of 100 cows to the area church.