Uganda: Museveni Pledges to Rehabilitate Ibanda-Kagongo Road

27 February 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Ivan Mugisha

President Museveni has pledged to rehabilitate the long-neglected Ibanda-Kagongo Road, offering hope to residents of Ibanda Municipality.

The commitment came during his Parish Development Model (PDM) evaluation visit to Ibanda District on Tuesday, following appeals from Rev. Fr. Paul Mutime, the Ibanda Parish Priest, who decried the poor state of the 2-kilometer stretch.

"Many people rely on this road daily, yet its current state is deplorable. We have waited for action in vain. Your Excellency, we humbly request that you work on this road," Fr. Mutime said.

In November 2024, the worsening condition of the road sparked protests from residents, taxi drivers, and boda boda riders, who demanded immediate government intervention. The Ibanda-Kagongo Road is a key link between Kagongo and Bufunda Divisions, connecting communities to essential institutions, including Ibanda Hospital.

Museveni assured residents that the road would be rehabilitated as part of the broader Ibanda-Mbarara Road restoration project, though he did not specify when the works would commence.

"The Ibanda-Mbarara Road has also become dilapidated, and we are going to work on it. The Ibanda-Kagongo section will be rehabilitated during this process," the President said.

He also cited previous road rehabilitation efforts in Mbarara, including Nyamitanga, Ruharo, and Rushoroza roads, emphasizing that Ibanda would not be left behind.

Residents now hope the pledge will translate into tangible action, easing transportation challenges in the area.

