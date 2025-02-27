Zimbabwe: We Can Come After You - Says Acting Principal As Roman Catholic Institution Is Caught Up in Sexual Harassment Storm

27 February 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

AN official at Roman Catholic-run St. Peter's Kubatana Industrial Training College has threatened to come after anyone who continues to write articles about a messy sexual harassment scandal, alleged to involve learners and teachers.

About three cases of sexual harassment are said to have been swept under the carpet in the past year, with the latest raising a storm for a lecturer identified as Kudakwashe Jongwe.

A parent who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com narrated saddening exchanges between themselves and the institution's Principal, a Mr Gatsi, whose institution they allege to be shielding teachers accused of sexually exploiting students.

One Mlambo, who is the institution's Acting Principal told this publication to drop the story as the Roman Catholic Church was too big and could come after the writer.

"We can come for you, this is a big institution, this is the Roman Catholic," said Mlambo in a conversation with this publication.

"We don't want to comment on this issue. Why do you want to write an article that is done?

"If you were the police we would consider your questions but we do not want to speak about it, this matter is dead."

Jongwe, who politely told this publication that he had been barred from commenting on the issue by the institution, is said to have been sending sleazy messages to students and inviting them home for what he told a local daily were 'extra lessons.'

The parent said he got wind of the act, confiscated their daughter's phone and discovered the comments she said bordered on sexual harassment.

"Jongwe has been harassing my daughter considering his love comments to her," said the parent.

"After taking our matter to the principal, he defended him and that angered me."

Jongwe is also accused of having taken the daughter for a questionable shopping spree against her parents' will after they got wind of it.

St. Peter's Kubatana Industrial Training College is run by Roman Catholic Jesuits, a religious order of priests and brothers in the church.

