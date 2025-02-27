South Africa: Durban Music Fest Shifts Gears - Rick Ross to Headline At Iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium

The Durban Music Fest, one of South Africa's most eagerly awaited musical events, has announced a thrilling development for its 2025 edition.

With hip hop legend Rick Ross as its headline act, the festival is set to take the local music scene by storm.

An exciting venue change was revealed early this week, as the organisers confirmed that the festival would now be held at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium on May 3.

Initially slated for Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium, the relocation to Moses Mabhida Stadium promises an enhanced experience that aims to cater to a larger audience while maintaining a lively atmosphere.

The organisers used social media to express their enthusiasm: "The Durban Music Fest just got BIGGER & BETTER! More space, energy, and an even bigger experience for the biggest night in music."

This strategic relocation underscores their commitment to providing attendees with a memorable festival experience, supported by improved infrastructure and accessibility.

The festival will not only feature Rick Ross but will also showcase an impressive line-up of South African talent.

Festival-goers can look forward to performances by notable artists including Maskandi star Khuzani, rap sensation Nasty C, and powerhouse Big Zulu.

In addition, a range of talents such as DJ Tira, Blxckie, Dlala Thukzin, Mawhoo, and many more will grace the stage, promising a rich tapestry of sounds that reflect the vibrant South African music culture.

Tickets for this exhilarating event are already available for purchase through Computicket, ensuring fans can secure their spot in advance.

Aside from the Durban Music Fest, South Africa is gearing up for a series of exciting music festivals scheduled in the coming months.

The Sonneblomfees, taking place on March 15, celebrates Afrikaans culture amidst the stunning backdrop of the West Rand. Families will be delighted to know that children under 12 can enter for free in the general area.

The beloved Splashy Fen festival, which runs from April 17 to April 21 in Underberg, KwaZulu-Natal, is another highlight.

Known as South Africa's oldest and longest-running music festival, it combines music with the breathtaking scenery of the Drakensberg mountains, promising a unique atmosphere filled with life and vitality.

Meanwhile, the Cape Town International Jazz Festival will grace the stage at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on April 25 and 26.

Boasting a fusion of jazz legacy and innovative sounds, this festival continues to attract audiences eager to immerse themselves in an unforgettable musical experience.

Tickets are available for purchase through Ticketmaster at ticketmaster.co.za.