Sudan: Protect Civilians in Sudan, They Have Suffered Enough in Nearly Two Years of Conflict - Statement By the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Clementine Nkweta-Salami

press release

Since the start of the conflict in Sudan in April 2023, civilians have been exposed to unprecedented levels of violence and suffering. Humanity is the first casualty of war, and the suffering of many displaced people has gone on for too long. I cannot imagine the sheer desperation of the situation.

I am extremely concerned about recent reports of civilians unable - and in some cases actively prevented - from leaving areas of conflict, basically being held hostage in areas of active fighting. The passage of civilians fleeing to safety must be ensured, as called for under International Humanitarian Law.

In Zamzam camp in Al Fasher, North Darfur, tens of thousands of people - the majority of whom are women, children and elderly - have been facing intermittent conditions of siege, shelling and ground attacks. They are hungry and children are malnourished.

Relief workers have not been spared from the horrendous acts of violence and abuse, and critical humanitarian response efforts have had to be halted. Recently, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) announced the suspension of all activities in Zamzam camp due to the escalation of fighting in the area that has put their staff at risk. The World Food Programme has stopped the distribution of life-saving food and nutrition assistance in Zamzam camp.

The ongoing fighting is affecting civilians and civilian facilities, and is a stark reminder of the devastating impact of the almost two year-long conflict. Armed actors operating near or within populated areas are posing direct threats to civilians and blocking the delivery of lifesaving humanitarian assistance.

I urge all those engaged in this conflict to de-escalate and abide by their obligations under the International Humanitarian Law to safeguard civilians and civilian infrastructure, and uphold their responsibilities by using every possible measure to protect civilians.

Conflict has rules that must be respected by all, no matter what.

***

For more information, please contact Alimbek Tashtankulov, tashtankulov@un.org